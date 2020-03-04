Signant Health Appoints Ian Jennings as Chief Commercial Officer

PHILADELPHIA, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health is proud to announce the appointment of Ian Jennings as Chief Commercial Officer to help support the next phase of Signant Health's growth as a leading advocate of patient focused technology solutions.

Ian brings 30 years of commercial technology experience in the life sciences industry, with a proven track record of developing and leading successful sales and marketing teams in clinical and healthcare innovation.

Leveraging experience from ClinPhone, Parexel Informatics, Exco InTouch and ERT, Ian will help to shape the strategic direction for Signant Health's commercial teams as the company strives to evolve its unique solution portfolio to add greater value to customers and to all participants in the clinical research and development process.

Mike Nolte, CEO of Signant Health, stated that "Ian has a very strong background in clinical and healthcare technology with experience in eCOA, IRT, Patient Engagement and Real-World Evidence, and is a strong believer in the power of high performing teams. We believe that Ian is the perfect addition to our leadership team to guide our commercial future in 2020 and beyond. I'm happy to welcome him to Signant Health and look forward to his expert leadership and vision for our organization."

About Signant Health

The best technology succeeds in the background. Signant Health (formerly CRF Health and Bracket) provides solutions that simplify every step of the patient journey to make it easier for people to participate in, and for sites and study teams to run, clinical trials. Signant unites eCOA, eConsent, Patient Engagement, IRT, Clinical Supplies and Endpoint Quality into the industry's most comprehensive patient-centric suite - an evolution built on more than 20 years of proven clinical research technology. Our intense focus on the patient experience, deep therapeutic area expertise and global operational scale enable hundreds of sponsors and CROs (including all Top 20 pharma) to extend the reach of drug development, expand patient opportunities and improve data quality - helping them bring life-changing therapies to our families and communities around the world. Take a significant step toward patient-centricity at signanthealth.com.

CRF Health and Bracket are now Signant Health.

