French developer Voltalia has contracted to supply solar power to Brazilian thermoplastic resin company Braskem. The solar plant which will generate the electricity is planned as an expansion of two facilities allocated by the Brazilian government in a public renewable energy auction.From pv magazine Latam. Brazilian thermoplastic resin company Braskem has agreed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to buy solar power from a large scale PV plant French renewables developer Voltalia will build in Brazil. The project is an expansion of two operational solar plants which have a total generation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...