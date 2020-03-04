Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2020) - Ridgestone Mining Inc. (TSXV: RMI) (OTCQB: RIGMF) ("Ridgestone Mining") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Steven I. Weiss, PhD, CPG, as Chief Independent Technical Advisor for its Rebeico Gold and Copper Project, located in Sonora, Mexico.

Mr. Weiss has worked as an exploration geologist since 1979 in various roles from generative through to senior project management. Mr. Weiss began work in Mexico in 2003 when he joined Glamis Gold to lead their exploration team at the El Sauzal gold mine (total of 1.7M oz gold produced) and in the surrounding Sierra Madre Occidental. He continued working in Mexico for Goldcorp, following their acquisition of Glamis Gold in 2006, where he built and led the team at its Camino Rojo gold-silver deposit, which proved up an initial 1.6M oz gold in reserves and more than doubled its gold resource from 3.4M oz to 7.5M oz gold. Steve held the position of Mexico Exploration Manager when he departed Goldcorp in 2013.

Since 2014, Mr. Weiss has been a Senior Associate Geologist with Mine Development Associates, headquartered in Reno, Nevada, and has also provided independent exploration consulting for companies with projects located in the USA and Mexico.

Mr. Weiss is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and holds a Bachelor's Degree in Geology from Colorado College and MSc. and PhD. degrees in Geological Sciences from the Mackay School of Mines at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Ridgestone CEO Jonathan George, CEO commented, "We are extremely fortunate to have someone with Steve's extensive background, experience and credentials to provide us with invaluable technical assistance at this stage of exploration on our promising Rebeico Gold and Copper Project. Final preparations are underway for the upcoming maiden drill program on the New Year zone, where widespread gold and copper has been outlined over a 2.2-hectare area with rock-chip samples up to 12.95 g/t gold and 0.65% copper."

About Ridgestone Mining Inc.

Ridgestone is a TSX Venture Exchange-listed junior mineral exploration company with offices in Taipei and Vancouver, B.C. The Company's focus is on precious metals and copper in Sonora, Mexico, and specifically the Rebeico Gold-Copper project.

