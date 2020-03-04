The "The New EU Animal Health Legislation for Veterinary Medicinal Products" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The new EU Regulation (2019/6) on Veterinary Medicinal Products will be applicable for all EU countries from 28 January 2022 and will have massive implications for all animal health companies operating in, or wanting to operate in the EU. This seminar will provide essential insight into these revolutionary changes and enable participants to plan their regulatory strategies going forward.

The programme will offer a comprehensive introduction to the legislative changes and will address the new issues, marketing authorisation (MA) submissions and dossiers. Data protection and routes to market will be discussed, as will post-marketing measures and variations. The implications for supply and use, off-label use and inspection controls will also be covered.

This is a must-attend seminar for all animal health professionals.

Benefits of attending:

Be prepared for the revolutionary changes to the EU legislation

Gain essential guidance on the implications of the changes

Understand how this will affect you and your company

Hear the implications on variations

Be aware of the opportunities the changes will create

Comply with data protection and routes to market

Understand the post-market measures

Plan for the impact on supply and use

Agenda:

Day one

Introduction

Understanding EU legislation

The EU legal framework

Current directives and regulations

Implementation of the new regulation

Overview of EU Regulation (2019/6)

Goals of the new Regulation

Highlights of the nine legal chapters

Scope, general provisions and rules

New definition of VMPs

MA submissions

Dossiers: full, abridged, limited and exceptional applications

New clinical trial authorisation issues

Labelling, package leaflet, pictograms

General rules

Applications: examination, withdrawal

Classification as Rx or not

SPC requirements

MA granting and refusals

Antimicrobial exclusions and restrictions

Data protection and routes to market

Protection periods: generics, prolongations and patents

New centralised MA

National, DCP and MRP

Coordination group and re-examination

Post-marketing measures

Union product database, initial sales

Antimicrobial data collection

MA holder responsibilities

National help desks for SMEs

New additional countries after MRP and DCP

Variations

Assessment or not, groups, work-sharing

Harmonisation of similar old national SPCs (high/low risk)

Union PV system and database, public access, reporting

Day two

Limited MAs, referrals, homoeopathy, manufacturing

Limited market and exceptional MAs

Union interest referral procedure

Homoeopathic products

Manufacturing authorisations including public database

Supply and use

Wholesalers

Retailers including internet sales

Veterinary prescriptions

Use, record-keeping, use of immunologicals

Vets providing services in the other Member States

Off-label use

For food and aqua species

Withdrawal periods

Antimicrobials

Various

Listed diseases

Exemptions for certain pets

Immunologicals from third countries

Advertising

Inspections and controls

Commission checking Member States systems

Restrictions and sanctions

Regulatory network

Competent authorities

International organisations outside the EU

CVMP

CMDv including majority voting

Speakers:

Julian Braidwood

Veterinary Surgeon and R&D Director

Triveritas

Dr Julian Braidwood qualified as a Veterinary Surgeon and worked in mixed practices before spending fifteen years in R&D and Regulatory departments of five leading Animal Health companies.

He has managed clinical trials and regulatory groups, experimental facilities, laboratories, and worked internationally in many countries. Having become an R&D Director within the industry, he formed Triveritas in 2000 which has grown rapidly throughout Europe and North America and has offices in UK, France, Germany, Poland and USA.

