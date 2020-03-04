FWA solution of Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) Superbox, which offers fibre-speed internet access service over the company's robust mobile infrastructure, has reached 323 thousand subscribers as of the end of 2019. Launched first in 2017, the subscriber base of Superbox that became an established mean for Turkcell to provide ultra-fast connectivity has grown 10 times in a year. The FWA solution of the company provides up to 375Mbps speed for customers regardless of location.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200304005484/en/

FWA solution of Turkcell Superbox, which offers fibre-speed internet access service over the company's robust mobile infrastructure, has reached 323 thousand subscribers as of the end of 2019. (Photo: Turkcell)

Emphasizing the key role of Superbox to help narrow the fibre network gap in Turkey, "At Turkcell, we provide unique services that meet the needs of our customers. We redefined the home internet access service through Superbox that offers fibre-speed home internet access service over Turkcell's state-of-the-art mobile infrastructure," says Ceyhun Ozata, Executive Vice President of Corporate and Residential Sales. "We responded to the fast-growing demand for Superbox all over the country with same-day installment and took a further step into ubiquitous FWA coverage to provide fiber-speed to our customers who do not have ready access to fiber network. Turkcell will continue to provide convenient services that add value to our customers' lives."

63 thousand SMEs chose Superbox for ultra-fast broadband internet service

The SME subscriber base of Superbox has grown approximately 6 times in 2019 with 63 thousand SMEs started to use the FWA solution for ultra-fast broadband internet service. The product's portability feature enables the use at the workplace in day time, and at home in the rest of the day.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200304005484/en/

Contacts:

Ali Karakaya

Turkcell Corporate Communications Manager

ali.karakaya@turkcell.com.tr

or

Bugra Kaya

Turkcell Corporate Communications Expert

bugra.kaya@turkcell.com.tr