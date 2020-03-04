Company honored as one of the most innovative artificial intelligent startups

Featurespace, the world-leader in financial crime risk management for fraud and Anti-Money Laundering, was recently named by CB Insights as one of the most promising private AI companies in the world.

Featurespace was chosen from among nearly 5,000 companies for its successful use of AI in its ARIC Risk Hub platform. Utilizing Adaptive Behavioral Analytics, ARIC Risk Hub enables financial institutions across the world to automatically identify suspicious activity in real-time and catch new fraud attacks as they occur.

"Our inclusion in this prestigious list is a wonderful reminder that we are making a difference in our industry," said Dave Excell, founder of Featurespace. "Our mission is to constantly innovate and improve our fraud and money laundering-fighting abilities for our customers, and we are delighted to be recognized among other companies using AI in unique ways to change the world."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength and tech novelty.

"It's been remarkable to see the success of the companies named to the Artificial Intelligence 100 over the last four years. The 2019 AI 100 saw 48 companies go on to raise $4.9B of additional financing and nine got acquired," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "It has been gratifying to see that CB Insights' data-driven approach to identifying the top AI companies using patents, customer traction, investor quality, market sizing and more has become so effective at picking the AI winners of tomorrow. We look forward to seeing what the 2020 AI 100 companies will accomplish over the course of this year and beyond."

About Featurespace www.featurespace.com

Featurespaceis the world leader in financial crime risk management for fraud and Anti-Money Laundering. Featurespace invented Adaptive Behavioral Analytics and created the ARIC platform, a real-time machine learning software that risk scores events in more than 180 countries to prevent fraud and financial crime.

ARIC Risk Hub uses advanced, explainable anomaly detection to enable financial institutions to automatically identify risk, catch new fraud attacks and identify suspicious activity in real-time. More than 20 major global financial institutions are using ARIC to protect their business and their customers, including 4 of the 5 largest banks in the U.K. Publicly announced customers include HSBC, TSYS, Worldpay, Natwest RBS Group, Contis, Danske Bank, ClearBank, Permanent TSB and Betfair.

