The "EU Clinical Trial Regulation: Overview and Implementation" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will provide an essential understanding to help with compliance with the new regulation and associated implementing acts and other texts for carrying out clinical trials in the EU

The new EU Clinical Trial Regulation (536/2014) will replace the European Clinical Trials Directive (2001/20/EC). Key aims of the new Regulation are to harmonise procedures for carrying out clinical trials across the EU and to simplify the clinical trial approval dossier by submission through a new clinical trial database and portal. Once the electronic portal and database are fully functional and the European Commission has given its approval, it will take six months to become applicable. Guidelines for enacting the new Regulation have also been prepared in a number of areas including inspection, investigational medicinal products and trial documentation.

This course will provide an essential understanding to help with compliance with the new Regulation and associated implementing acts and other texts for carrying out clinical trials in the EU. The programme will highlight the most important of these key requirements and changes and how these are likely to impact on trials for biopharmaceutical companies, CROs and study sites.

Benefits of attending:

Gain an overview of the Clinical Trial Regulation and changes for trials in the EU

an overview of the Clinical Trial Regulation and changes for trials in the EU Review how the new Regulation differs from the previous Clinical Trials Directive

how the new Regulation differs from the previous Clinical Trials Directive Discuss the Clinical Trial Regulation delegated acts and other implementation documents

the Clinical Trial Regulation delegated acts and other implementation documents Understand the new EU clinical trial authorisation process, including considerations for the UK

Key topics to be covered include:

Implications of having a regulation instead of a directive

Clinical trial transparency

Clinical trial authorisation process

Co-sponsorship

Safety reporting

Trials with authorised medicinal products

Risk-based considerations

Non-EU sponsors

Requirements for managing investigational medicinal products

Clinical trials conducted on children

Regulatory inspection

Agenda:

Background to the EU Clinical Trial Regulation (536/2014)

The development of European clinical trial legislation

The framework of clinical trial regulations in Europe

Overview of the current Clinical Trials Directive requirements

Problems with the Clinical Trials Directive

Directive vs Regulation what are the main differences?

Changes in the new EU Clinical Trial Regulation

Overview of the major new requirements of the Regulation including:

Risk-based evaluations

Non-EU sponsors

Transparency

Informed consent

Co-sponsorship

EU Clinical Trial Regulation documents

Serious breaches

Risk-proportionate approaches in clinical trials

Summaries of clinical trial results for laypersons

ICH GCP (R2)

New requirements for the trial master file

Q&A document

Clinical trial regulatory authorisation and ethical approval

The significant changes in clinical trial approval in the EU

The new clinical trial authorisation process

Substantial modifications

Investigational medicinal product/auxiliary product guidelines

GMP requirements

Key requirements for IMPs and AMPs (auxiliary medicinal products)

Requirements for labelling and packaging

Pharmacovigilance and adverse event reporting

Adverse event reporting requirements and definitions

Safety reporting requirements

RSI (reference safety information)

Considerations for clinical trials conducted with minors

EU guidance for running clinical trials on children

Assent and consent

Key differences and requirements for running clinical trials on children compared to adults

Considerations for regulatory inspection

GCP and GMP inspection guidelines

How to prepare for inspection under the new EU clinical trial requirements

Speakers:

Laura Brown

Pharmaceutical QA and Training Consultant

University of Cardiff

Dr Laura Brown MBA, BSc, PhD, is a Pharmaceutical QA and Training Consultant, Course Director for the MSc in Clinical Research, School of Pharmacy at the University of Cardiff. She has more than 20 years' experience of quality assurance in the pharmaceutical industry and has worked for several companies, including GSKs Hoechst Marion Roussel, Farmitalia and Phoenix International. She has a particular expertise in quality assurance including risked based approaches to quality systems, data Integrity and project management in the pharmaceutical industry. She regularly writes on pharmaceutical regulatory issues including The Planning of International Drug Development, in the Clinical Research Manual, Euromed and the Impact of Brexit, RQA Journal 2017.

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d3o9sq

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200304005491/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900