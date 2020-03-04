360Quadrants Announces the Top Commercial Vehicle Telematics Software of 2020

CHICAGO, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble Inc, Verizon Communications, and Octo Telematics have been listed as Visionary Leaders in the Commercial Vehicle Telematics segment on 360Quadrants.

Commercial Vehicle Telematics (CVT) solutions include embedded telematics, portable telematics, and smartphone-based telematics. Telematics systems gather information related to vehicle location, driver behavior, time and velocity, and safety metrics. Fleet managers use vehicle telematics solutions to gather and monitor a wide range of data from fleets of trucks, cars, ships, and other types of vehicles. CVT systems track vehicle activity using sensors, GPS, onboard engine diagnostics, and geofencing. These solutions record vehicle movements and conditions at numerous points in time. Typically, the vehicle is fitted with a small device that collects data. Modern telematics systems use cutting-edge remote communication technologies.

Top Vendors in Commercial Vehicle Telematics:

360Quadrants covers 130 companies in the Commercial Vehicle Telematics space and places the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies are categorized under visionary leaders, innovators, dynamic differentiators, and emerging companies.

Visionary Leaders:

Trimble Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Octo Telematics Ltd, GPS Insight, Mix Telematics, Zonar Systems, Geotab Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Airiq Inc, Webfleet Solutions, Volkswagen AG, and Donlen.

Innovators:

Omnitracs LLC, Descartes Systems Group, Microlise Telematics Pvt. Ltd., Enterprise Fleet Management Inc, Emkay Inc, Inseego Corp., Masternaut Limited (Michelin), and Arvento.

Emerging Companies:

Teletrac Navman, Gurtam, Actia SA, Aplicom and G7 Networks.

360 Scoring Methodology

Trimble Inc, Verizon Communications, and Octo Telematics were rated on 360Quadrants using the following methodology:

1. A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

2. A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders-industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts-based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a) Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b) Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

3. 78 in-depth parameters are considered for research for the Commercial Vehicle Telematics market. These parameters are updated every 6 months to ensure latest developments are taken into consideration.

4. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a) Buyers

b) Industry Experts

c) 360Quadrants Analysts

d) Vendors (Competitors)

5. The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

6. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.

