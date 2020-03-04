The global cesium market is expected to grow by 1.66 thousand MT during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Cesium chloride is widely used in medical imaging, cancer therapy, and positron emission tomography (PET) in the medical and healthcare industry. This is because cesium destroys the enzyme system of cancer cells and hinders their reproductive ability. Many cancer patients prefer safe medical treatments that use cesium isotopes. This is expected to drive the growth of the global cesium market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing importance of cesium compounds will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Cesium Market: Growing Importance of Cesium Compounds

Cesium compounds such as halides, complexes, cesium salts, and isotopes are commonly used in numerous applications. For instance, cesium isotopes are extensively used in the treatment of cancer and other medical imaging applications. Similarly, cesium salts and halides are increasingly being used in chemical synthesis, medical use, petroleum exploration, electric power generation, and nuclear applications. The increasing use of cesium compounds in existing and emerging applications is expected to boost the growth of the global cesium market during the forecast period.

Cesium Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the cesium market by Product (cesium chloride, cesium iodide, cesium hydroxide, and others), and Geographic segmentation(APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North America region led the cesium market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth. This is due to the increasing use of cesium in varied applications, such as nuclear medicine, analytical chemistry, and electric power generation in the region.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Product

Cesium chloride

Cesium iodide

Cesium hydroxide

Others

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

