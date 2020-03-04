SpendEdge has been monitoring the global customs brokerage industry and the industry is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 60 billion between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 111-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Customs Brokerage Industry, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

The process to ensure compliance with various regulations across different regions is getting complex with days. Outsourcing this function to customs brokerage service providers who have the requisite expertise is ensuring a smooth customs clearance process. This is serving as the chief spend growth driver in the customs brokerage industry. Cost savings that are being achieved by collaborating with regional service providers are accelerating spend momentum in this industry across regions.

The Top Customs Brokerage Service Providers Enlisted in this Report:

The demand for a streamlined customs clearance process and effective customs brokerage solutions in shorter TAT are compelling service providers to heavily invest in research and development activities to offer themselves a competitive edge. Such spend is exerting an inflationary impact on buyers' procurement spend in the customs brokerage industry. On this note, this report has listed the top customs brokerage service providers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this industry.

United Parcel Service of America- It is prudent of buyers to ensure the provision of a one-stop solution from this service provider that covers the entirety of back-office customs duties, resulting in a complete solution for quick and hassle-free border clearance. Some of the end-to-end customs brokerage services include the provision of web-based software for filing cargo and conveyance data. Such software is fully customizable to suit the business requirements and can interface with any ERP.

DHL International- It has been observed that services such as security facilities, warehouse management, and procurement outsourcing offer the largest cost-saving opportunities for buyers and account for approximately 40% of all savings offered by some of the leading service providers on an average. These services entail 6-12 months of implementation time and low-moderate difficulty for service providers, which can be easily demanded by buyers. Buyers must evaluate the capability of providing such value-added services as a crucial criterion while negotiating with this service provider.

Wen-Parker Logistics- While negotiating with this service provider, buyers are advised to adopt the hourly rate pricing model. It facilitates buyers with a better control over the expenses associated with customs clearance. While boosting the negotiating power of buyers, the execution of this pricing model enables the monitoring of total funds with the progress in the outsourced project.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Customs brokerage industry spend segmentation by region

Customs brokerage supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for customs brokerage service providers

Customs brokerage service providers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the customs brokerage industry

Customs brokerage pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the customs brokerage industry

