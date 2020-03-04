Academy Award-nominated actor and New York Times best-selling author to share her inspirational story and unique perspectives on pay equity, inclusivity, and mental health

Workhuman, the world's fastest-growing social recognition and continuous performance management platform, today announced Taraji P. Henson as a keynote speaker for its annual Workhuman Live conference on May 11-14, in San Antonio.

Workhuman Live 2020 is a transformative conference that celebrates the power of humanity in the workplace to energize cultures, unlock human potential, and unite workforces around a shared purpose. Speakers will cover eight main content tracks including The Gratitude Effect, Pay and Equality in the Workplace, Authentic D&I, and Work-Life Harmony and discuss topics such as the power of recognition, establishing workplace cultures of collaboration and respect, and the future of work.

Taraji P. Henson is known for her standout performance as NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson in "Hidden Figures" (2016), and also stars as Cookie Lyon in Fox's hit musical drama, "Empire," which has earned her three Emmy nominations, a Golden Globe Award, a Critics' Choice Award, and three BET Awards. In her session on Tuesday, May 12, Henson will share her story the hustle required to make it in Hollywood and how she leveraged her individual strengths to pursue her dreams. Given her remarkable personal journey and passion for shining a light on issues around mental health, inclusivity, and pay equity, Henson is the perfect fit for Workhuman Live.

Having personally faced the issue of gender equality and pay inequity in Hollywood, Henson is outspoken when it comes to the topic. In her Oscar-nominated role in "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," she revealed to Boston Common magazine, "I was number three on the call sheet and I got $150,000 for the whole movie. If I'd walked away from it, I would have missed the moment. They know there are so many black actresses who would love to have that role, and they hold over your head that you're so replaceable."

"As a trailblazer for diversity and representation in the entertainment industry, Taraji has a unique understanding of and perspective on the provocative issues facing today's workforce," said Eric Mosley, CEO of Workhuman. "We are thrilled to have Taraji as a keynote speaker for Workhuman Live 2020, and look forward to hearing her insights into what possibilities the future of work holds if we can work together to create more authentic, inclusive communities and take steps to address pay equity and diversity challenges."

For more information about the upcoming Workhuman Live conference or to register as an attendee, please visit https://www.workhumanlive.com/.

