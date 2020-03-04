Single-walled Carbon Nanotube Market to Touch Valuation of ~US$ 5 Bn by 2027; Commercializing Depends on Cost-Effective Fabrication Methods: Transparency Market Research

Numerous end-use industries are utilizing the unique electrical, thermal, and mechanical characteristics of single-walled carbon nanotubes particularly for electronics and electro-optical applications

Relentless efforts of researchers to engineer these one-dimensional nanomaterials are key to expanding applications areas in the single-walled carbon nanotubes market. Adoption of better synthesis methods catalyzes growth

ALBANY, New York, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Array of remarkable mechanical, electrical, and optical properties of single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNT) attract a groundswell of interest of end-use industries in these nanotubes. Electronics and semiconductor industries are increasingly harnessing the nanotubes for range of electro-optical applications in numerous end-use industries. A study by Transparency Market Research projects the global single-walled carbon nanotubes market to expand at a whopping CAGR of ~52% during 2019 - 2027. Its valuation was pegged at US$ 130 million in 2018.

Sizable revenue streams are likely to hinge on companies utilizing these properties in biomedical and automotive applications. A large growth dynamic comes from the use of these carbon nanotubes in EMI-shielding material.

"A major proportion of demands in the single-walled carbon nanotubes market are in electronics, semiconductors, energy, and biomedical industries," observe the analysts. "It is imperative that leading companies should aim for cost-effective, bulk manufacturing of nanotubes to commercialize their products faster, and retain competitive edge over their peers," opine the authors.

Key Findings of Single-walled Carbon Nanotube Market Study

Among the various production technologies, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) is by far the most popular. The method has been extensively used in producing high-performance composites using SWCNT. The segment is expected to retain its dominant share throughout the assessment period.

On the other hand, the high pressure carbon monoxide method (HiPCo) segment is expected to rise at most attractive growth rate through 2027.

is expected to rise at most attractive growth rate through 2027. Of all the regions, Asia Pacific held nearly half of share of the global market in 2018. Consistently high demand for SWCNTs in the region has been key to its prominence.

Europe accounted for ~40% of the share in the global market by volume in 2018.

Single-walled Carbon Nanotube Market: Key Driving Factors

Numerous physical and chemical properties have made single-walled carbon nanotubes popular in the composites industry. Of note, their growing application in EMI-shielding composites for electronic devices is fueling demand.

In recent years, rapidly growing popularity of the use of SWCNT in electrically conducting polymer composites has boosted the market.

Fabricators consider single-walled carbon nanotube as a good candidate for EMI-shield materials in medical and aerospace and defense sectors. This is expanding the application potential in the market.

Another key trend to play crucial role in the market growth is the preference of single-walled carbon nanotubes in battery storage applications over several other nanomaterials.

Technological strides being made in energy storage industry, notably in China and India , drive demand for single-walled carbon nanotubes in emerging market of Asia Pacific .

and , drive demand for single-walled carbon nanotubes in emerging market of . Growing demand for SWCNTs as paints and adhesives

in the automotive industry has strengthened opportunities for manufacturers to tap into.

Key Impediments for Single-walled Carbon Nanotube Market Players

In numerous polymer matrices single-walled carbon nanotubes show uniform dispersion. This forms a veritable challenge for fabricators, who find it difficult to retain the structural integrity of these nanotubes. Further, composite manufactures in the end-use industries struggle to achieve proper single-walled carbon nanotube-matrix interfacial bonding. All these impediments have lowered the penetration of the market to the key regions. On the other hand, unceasing research and development activities are helping fabricators circumvent several of these problems.

Single-walled Carbon Nanotube Market: Region-wise Analysis

Rising application of advanced carbon-based nano-composite materials has spurred the popularity of single-walled carbon nanotubes in Asia Pacific. The demand for these nanomaterials has also proliferated on the back of the constantly advancing science behind composites. Revenues in the regional market are further fueled by the growing prospects of SWCNT in Japan, China, India, Malaysia, and Taiwan, notably in electrical and electronics, automotive, and energy applications.

Competition Landscape

The global single-walled carbon nanotubes market is largely consolidated, with only one player accounting for more than 90% of the share. The top players is a Russian nanotechnology OCSiAl. The company has been actively consolidating shares with the help of mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and innovative product launches. Most other players are struggling to get a stronghold in the single-walled carbon nanotubes market. One of the key challenged in producing cost-effective carbon nanotubes. New entrants might consider this a key imperative to gain a foothold.

Prominent names in the market include Meijo Nano Carbon Co., Ltd., Thomas Swan & Company Ltd., Zeon Nano Technology Co., Ltd., and OCSiAl.

The single-walled carbon nanotubes market is segmented on the basis of:

Technology

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Electric Arc

HiPCo (High Pressure Carbon Monoxide)

Others (Laser Ablation, Flame Synthesis, etc.)

End User

Electronics & Semiconductors

Energy

Biomedical

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Chemicals

Others (Sports & Leisure Goods, etc.)

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

