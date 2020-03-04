Interfloat Corporation, a European market leader for solar glass, has been bought by Holzverarbeiter HS Timber Group and Blue Minds.From pv magazine Germany. Austrian wood processing company HS Timber Group and the Israeli business innovation firm Blue Minds have agreed to buy Liechtenstein-based solar glass manufacturer Interfloat Corporation. Through the transaction, which depends on approval by the German and Austrian anti-trust authorities, HS Timber will get an 80% share of Interfloat, and Blue Minds the balance. No purchase price was disclosed for Interfloat, which achieved sales of around ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...