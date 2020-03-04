Infinite Group, Inc.: IGI Announces New Patent-Pending Technology for Nodeware(R) Network Security Solution

The Nodeware® Pathfinder function enables seamless scanning across entire networks

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / IGI (OTC PINK:IMCI), the company behind the Nodeware® network security solution has announced a new patent-pending technology called Nodeware Pathfinder that is now part of every license.

Nodeware Pathfinder enhances the Nodeware solution by extending device identification and monitoring across subnets, switches, routers, and tunnels. With this technology, Nodeware scans any device that can be pinged no matter where it lives in the network. Existing Nodeware users now have access to this product enhancement.

Pathfinder enhances visibility into network segments beyond logical network boundaries, all without the need for additional Nodeware Licenses. This is a unique feature among vulnerability scanning solutions in the market today.

"We built Nodeware on the premise of simplicity and visibility," said Brian Drake, Director of Technology Development for IGI. "Nodeware Pathfinder utilizes machine learning to extend and enhance visibility into additional network segments beyond traditional network boundaries without advanced configuration."

Nodeware is a powerfully simple solution that continuously scans networks for devices and known vulnerabilities, enabling users to have complete visibility and control of their network security.

Nodeware is built on three cornerstones: Solve, Simplify and Secure.

Nodeware solves problems related to network visibility, asset inventory, and continuous monitoring.

problems related to network visibility, asset inventory, and continuous monitoring. Nodeware simplifies the prioritization of threats, remediation, and integrations.

the prioritization of threats, remediation, and integrations. Nodeware secures your network privacy, assets, and access points.

Nodeware has also upgraded to Next-Generation Threat Intelligence by advancing our crowd-sourced and expert-curated cybersecurity intelligence. Our proprietary intelligent device discovery and fingerprinting technology enables us to dynamically deliver multiple sources of threat intelligence, from both inside and outside our community of users.

"The adversaries who hack digital assets never sleep," said Todd Nielsen, Director of Product Management for IGI. "That's why Nodeware and the new Pathfinder technology is working around the clock to enhance network visibility and make all our networks safer."

For more information or to start a 14-day trial of Nodeware, visit nodeware.com.

Contact

Megan Brandow

mbrandow@igius.com

(585) 485-5756

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a workforce spanning across the United States, Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) works with organizations on all levels of IT security. Through the company's evolution from 1986 to today, we have continued to build on our strong foundation of securing information, systems, and technologies to become a leader in the cybersecurity field. Learn more at igius.com and nodeware.com.

SOURCE: Infinite Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/579001/IGI-Announces-New-Patent-Pending-Technology-for-NodewareR-Network-Security-Solution