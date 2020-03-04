Lumotive Named One of JMP Securities' "Efficient Fifty"

Analysts Believe LiDAR is Required for Large-scale Deployment of Autonomous Vehicles

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / Lumotive, a leading developer of solid-state LiDAR systems for consumer electronics, industrial automation, robotics and autonomous vehicles, today announced its inclusion in JMP Securities' recently released Efficient Fifty list of "the most interesting private companies in industrial and energy technology." Lumotive received seed funding from Bill Gates and Quan Funds.

Key Takeaways

Several hundred technology companies evaluated for '"Efficient Fifty" list.

Analysts say "large-scale deployment of autonomous vehicles cannot happen without LiDAR technology."

Being recognized by JMP Securities supports "overwhelmingly positive customer feedback" for Lumotive's LiDAR solutions.

About Lumotive

Founded in 2018, Lumotive is a leader in solid-state, 3D-sensing systems, developing high-performance solutions for consumer electronics, industrial automation, robotics and autonomous vehicles. The Seattle-based company's 3D-sensing solutions leverage revolutionary beam steering technology based on patented Liquid Crystal Metasurfaces™ to deliver an unprecedented combination of high performance (as measured by range, resolution and frame rate) and readiness for mass adoption (measured by cost, reliability and size). Lumotive's beam steering chips enable this unique combination because they are optically large, enabling high performance, and manufactured with mature semiconductor processes, enabling low cost and high reliability. Lumotive's investors include Bill Gates and Quan Funds. For more information, go to www.lumotive.com or follow us on Twitter @LumotiveLidar.

