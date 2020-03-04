A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has partnered with several top pharma companies to support their new drug development and launch processes and help implement seamless route-to-market strategies through turnkey solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200304005481/en/

Why Infiniti Research is the preferred partner for more than 55 Fortune 500 Companies. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The stagnant growth trajectory of the pharma industry is largely due to the rising market competition, shorter-time-in-market cycles, declining profitability from receding sales growth, and expiring patents. Furthermore, the last decade has proved to be highly challenging for pharma companies to execute new drug launches. Drug pricing has become highly controlled and value-based owing to the unprecedented upsurge in healthcare costs. Moreover, as healthcare consumers become more well-informed and demanding, it has become ever more challenging for pharma companies to communicate their value-proposition effectively.

Pre-launch activities in a drug launch must have a strong focus. This should include early engagement with customers to co-develop the drug's value proposition (aligning R&D, Medical and Commercial) while capturing insights to inform the commercialization and access strategy. Moreover, highlighting the factors that make the drug unique is key to the success of the launch.

Want insights on how pharmaceutical companies should allocate their reduced development and commercialization budget to effectively and efficiently drive a fast trajectory to higher peak sales? Request a free proposal for comprehensive insights.

Greater investment of resources into a customer-centric approach in the pre-launch phase will prove beneficial for pharma companies. Experts at Infiniti Research provide key recommendations for the C-suite that should be taken into close consideration.

Identify and prioritize the key in-line products for investments. Making calculated investments and allocating more resources in pre-launch insights and activities prevents reactive actions in the post-launch phase that are typically costly.

Consider the relevant capabilities to execute the drug launch processes successfully. This should include insights on where and how to apply data, and how to accurately align with the cultural change agenda.

Set clear product launch accountability within the organization

Have a clear understanding of the product ecosystem by mapping the key stakeholder priorities and proven strategies to address these requirements.

Accurately identifying the needs of customers including patients, physicians, payers, healthcare organizations, etc. will allow pharma companies to create differentiating customer experiences and services. Learn how Infiniti's services can help your business analyze the dynamic market trends.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit:https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200304005481/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us