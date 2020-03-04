DeMelle OncoPharma, LLC: DeMelle OncoPharma Licenses Clinical-Stage Technology from Moffitt Cancer Center for New Targeted Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

Company developing DM3001 as first-in-class treatment against novel cancer target

TARPON SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / DeMelle OncoPharma LLC ("DeMelle" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced today an exclusive global licensing agreement with Moffitt Cancer Center to develop DM3001, a first-in-class targeted pancreatic cancer treatment. Under the terms of the agreement, DeMelle will utilize Moffitt's technology as a platform for developing innovative treatments against cancers expressing the novel Exportin-2 target. Based on the underlying biology, lead-product candidate DM3001 (Farnesyl-Di-Methyl-Chromanol) is also expected to treat and prevent a broad range of other cancers, currently under exploration.

"DeMelle plans to continue building on the significant scientific advancements achieved by Mokenge Malafa, M.D., and his colleagues at Moffitt, with the potential to bring novel treatments that modulates the novel Exportin-2 target," said George Bobotas, Ph.D., CEO of DeMelle OncoPharma.

In a Phase 1b clinical study of 25 pre-surgical pancreatic cancer patients, DM3001 demonstrated promising activity with minimal adverse events. In this study, DM3001 penetrated the pancreatic stromal barrier to produce regulated cell death in tumor cells with a minimal effect on normal tissue. In animal studies, DM3001 inhibited pancreatic and colon cancer growth and metastasis through suppression of cancer stem cells by the NF-κB, STAT3, WNT and RAS/KRAS/MAPK/AKT pathways. DM3001 also demonstrated superior activity compared to standard of care, Gemcitabine.

"With this agreement, DeMelle can build on the research done at Moffitt, and bring novel treatments to patients that have the potential to be safer and more effective," said Dr. Malafa, a surgical oncologist in the Department of Gastrointestinal Oncology at Moffitt. "Because new approaches to treating pancreatic cancer are badly needed, we are pleased to work with DeMelle to give patients more therapeutic options."

Haskell Adler, Ph.D., MBA, senior licensing manager in Moffitt's Office of Innovation and Industry Alliances added, "I am impressed with the track record of the DeMelle team and look forward to their progress in bringing new therapeutics to market."

DeMelle OncoPharma LLC is focused on developing pharmacological treatments for high-unmet need cancers, initially for pancreatic cancer. The Company uses its expertise in the development, manufacturing and regulatory approval process to develop oncology medications for treatment of cancer and prevention of cancer recurrence based on licensed technologies. The founding team has more than two decades of entrepreneurial experience.

