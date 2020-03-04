SpendEdge has been monitoring the global die casting equipment market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 20 billion between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

Die casting equipment finds extensive usage in the automotive industry for the manufacturing of lightweight automotive components. This will act as a major demand driver in the global die casting equipment market. The gradual shift of the end-user industries towards automation will continue to create a substantial demand for automated CNC die casting equipment, resulting in the overall market spend growth during the forecast period.

APAC is home to the largest die casting equipment market which will witness a stable spend growth owing to the increase in automobile production and rise in the establishment of manufacturing industries in the region. Second to APAC is Europe where the market will witness a substantial spend growth. This growth will be attributed to the concentration of heavy manufacturing companies. Countries such as Germany, Italy, and France have the presence of a number of luxury automobiles and heavy manufacturing industries.

The Top Die Casting Equipment Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

Forecasts of increase in the prices of raw materials such as aluminum, steel, copper, and iron that are used to manufacture this equipment will propel die casting equipment suppliers' manufacturing expenses at a significant rate. This will compel them to increase the price of the finished product, thereby inflating the overall die casting equipment market price. Considering this probability, this report has listed the top die casting equipment suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

Buhler- Buyers are advised to assess the ability of this supplier to implement modification with respect to legacy equipment. This will assist buyers to minimize operational costs with respect to the upgrade of casting surface patterns, change in motor, and customized display of die casting equipment.

Toshiba machine- Ensuring the provision of predictive maintenance services from this supplier is critical considering the nature of this product. These services minimize the chances of an abrupt failure of die casting equipment and reduce the interruption of buyers' operations. In addition, offering such services will reduce the total cost of ownership for the buyer in the die casting equipment market.

Dynacast- Engagement with suppliers who provide technologically upgraded die casting equipment on leasing or rental basis will result in achieving significant reductions in capital costs borne by buyers. It will create opportunities for buyers to utilize the upgraded equipment through low-upfront costs. In addition, leasing will enable buyers from small and medium enterprises to procure and utilize technologically upgraded die casting equipment to enhance the efficiency of their production process.

