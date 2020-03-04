The global agricultural compact tractor market is poised to grow by USD 296.78 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the worldwide rise in farm mechanization. In addition, technological advances are anticipated to boost the growth of the agricultural compact tractor market.

Many countries across the world are launching various initiatives to encourage mechanization in the agriculture sector. This is creating a strong demand for agricultural machinery such as compact tractors that can be used by small, medium, and large-scale farmers. For instance, the Sub Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM) initiative in India aims at increasing farm mechanization in the country. Such efforts are resulting in the mechanization of the agricultural sector, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Agricultural Compact Tractor Market Companies:

AGCO Corp.

AGCO Corp operates its business through segments such as Tractors, Replacement Parts, Grain storage and protein production systems, Combines, and Others. The company offers a range of compact agricultural tractors under the brand, Massey Ferguson.

CNH Industrial NV

CNH Industrial NV operates its business through segments such as Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services. The company offers a wide range of agricultural compact tractors under the brand, New Holland.

Deere Co.

Deere Co. operates its business through segments such as Agriculture and turf, Construction and forestry, and Financial services. The company offers 1 Series, 2 Series, and 3Series models of agricultural compact tractors.

Doosan Corp.

Doosan Corp. operates its business through segments such as DI, DHC, Electro-Materials BG, Industrial Vehicle BG, and Others. The company offers a wide range of compact agricultural tractors under the brand, Bobcat.

Escorts Ltd.

Escorts Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Agri machinery, Construction equipment, and Railway equipment. The company offers agricultural compact tractors with engine capacity higher than 22HP.

Agricultural Compact Tractor Market Engine Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

20-40 HP

Below 20 HP

Agricultural Compact Tractor Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

