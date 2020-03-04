Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with AMRs

Leading supply chain solution and robotics providers evolve warehousing & logistics worldwide with local service, support and next-generation technology

HAMBURG, Germany and ORLANDO, Florida, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Körber Supply Chain - the global supply chain technology leader from software to material handling automation, today announces its partnership with Fetch Robotics, the leader in cloud robotics and on-demand automation. Part of Körber Supply Chain's robotics practice, the partnership will help empower companies across the globe to conquer supply chain complexity with autonomous mobile robots (AMRs).

Supply chains are becoming increasingly complex. Along with more products, suppliers and distribution channels to meet heightening consumer expectations, businesses are faced with global labor challenges. New and emerging technologies, such as robotics, can help. However, many businesses struggle with implementation, integration, maintenance, training and costs. Together, Körber and Fetch overcome these challenges.

Under the strategic partnership, Körber will act as a global reseller, advisor and integrator of Fetch's AMR solutions and cloud robotics software. Fetch will benefit from Körber's depth of expertise, including 1,300 in-house professionals and nearly 100 strategic partners across the globe. This assures AMRs are integrated with a sound supply chain strategy - working in tandem with new and existing staff, material handling equipment, and technology.

"Our partnership with Fetch Robotics allows us to extend the automation opportunity for our customers across the wide range of workflows involved in material movements in the warehouse," said John Santagate, vice president of robotics at Körber Supply Chain - software. "Fetch has a strong portfolio of mobile robots that, when combined with the extensive supply chain knowledge and commitment to innovation at Körber, creates an optimized approach to flexible automation."

Additionally, there is future opportunity for integration with Körber's breadth of supply chain solutions, such as voice and warehouse management systems, to enhance fulfillment, picking, replenishment and beyond. The result is a truly flexible automation platform - providing immediate value by simplifying operations, maximizing productivity and making the most of capacity.

"Körber's relationship with Fetch is 'collaborative innovation,'" said Sean Elliott, chief technology officer for Körber Supply Chain - software. "Together, we make supply chain complexity a strategic differentiator. We turn challenges into opportunities to deliver on our customers' requirements like no one else in the industry."

"Fetch's AMR solutions provide almost immediate payback," said Barry Phillips, chief marketing officer at Fetch Robotics. "Our AMRs can be fully operational in just days instead of weeks or months across the widest array of distribution and fulfillment operations - including piece picking, case picking, and pallet building. Combining Fetch's quick time to value and broad portfolio of AMR types along with Körber's expertise, global network and comprehensive offerings is a game changer. It builds on our dedication to help customers now and as they grow."

The Fetch Cloud Robotics Platform provides the market's only cloud-driven Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) solution that addresses material handling and data collection for warehousing and intralogistics environments. Cloud robotics is revolutionizing automation by bringing the kind of speed, agility and cost advantages that cloud computing brought to IT. The unique combination of a cloud-based software platform, Workflow Builder automation development toolkit, Robot as a Service (RaaS) business model, and AMRs - ranging from payload capacities of 100 kilograms to 1500 kilograms - provides Fetch Robotics' customers the ability to realize ROI almost immediately, modify workflows until perfect, and then integrate with other supply chain systems later if desired.

Formerly Körber Logistics Systems, Körber Supply Chain consists of Aberle , Aberle Software , Cirrus Logistics , The Cohesio Group , Consoveyo , DMLogic , HighJump, inconso , Otimis , Langhammer , Riantics and Voiteq. Based on 40+ years of experience, Körber Supply Chain uniquely provides an end-to-end offering for all supply chain needs, spanning software, automation, voice/vision/mobility, robotics, materials handling equipment, systems integration and consulting. The company already has proven success with thousands of companies worldwide.

Your supply chain is the lifeblood of your business.

It's also increasingly complex. You're handling more products, from more suppliers, and fulfilling through more channels. Your customers have ever-higher expectations for choice, convenience, speed… and of course, price.

At the same time, it's harder than ever to recruit people, train them, retain them, and grow their skills.

And as these pressures grow, so does the competition. To get ahead and stay ahead, you have to move even faster.

Technology can help. But besides the cost, there's implementation, integration, maintenance, upgrades, training… without a sound strategy, simply adding technology just adds more complexity.

That's why you need more than a vendor… you need a global partner with a proven track record of delivering efficiency and a lower cost of ownership today - plus the flexibility, agility and innovation to help you realize your strategic roadmap. Today, tomorrow and beyond.

That partner is Körber.

At Körber Supply Chain, we have a broad range of proven supply chain solutions to fit your size, business strategy, and appetite for growth. A range that goes beyond software to include automation, voice, robotics, materials handling - plus the expertise to tie it all together. All backed up with a wealth of experience to help you make smart decisions about what to invest in now, and how to optimize as your needs continue to evolve.

We'll help you manage your supply chain as a competitive advantage. A strategic asset. An opportunity to excel.

Conquer supply chain complexity - with Körber.

About Fetch Robotics

Fetch Robotics is an award-winning intralogistics automation company headquartered in Silicon Valley. By combining autonomous mobile robotics with the power of the cloud, the Fetch Cloud Robotics Platform provides on-demand automation solutions for material handling and inventory management, with the power to find, track, and move almost anything in any facility. Fetch Robotics' solutions and services are deployed in leading distribution, fulfillment, and manufacturing centers around the world, augmenting workforces to drive increased efficiency and productivity. For more information, please visit www.fetchrobotics.com or follow the company on Twitter @FetchRobotics.

