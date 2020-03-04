The global tool holders market is poised to grow by USD 603.2 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tool Holders Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Tool Holders Market Analysis Report by Product (V-Flange tool holders, HSK tool holders, and Other tool holders), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the growing commercial aircraft leasing market. In addition, the increased demand for superior quality products is anticipated to boost the growth of the tool holders market.

The global aircraft leasing market has grown significantly over the recent years owing to increasing air passenger traffic and improvement in trading activities. In addition, benefits such as reduced CAPEX and maintenance costs, financial liquidity, and the ability to respond to market conditions through fleet expansion have encouraged many companies to lease aircrafts. The rapid growth in the aircraft leasing market is creating a strong demand for new aircraft, which will drive the demand for tool holders during the forecast period.

Major Five Tool Holders Market Companies:

BIG KAISER Precision Tooling Inc.

BIG KAISER Precision Tooling Inc. offers tool holders, cutting tools, boring tools, angle heads and speed increasers, workholding, measuring instruments, and turning tools through the Products segment. Some of the key products offered by the company include BIG-PLUS spindle system, BIG Capto tool holders, and HSK tool holders.

CERATIZIT SA

CERATIZIT SA operates its business through segments such as Products and Services. The company offers a wide range of tool handlers. Some of its key offerings include HSK-T, HSK-Rotating, and HSK-Stationary. These tools are used in CNC machinery.

Coventry Engineering Ltd.

Coventry Engineering Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Tool holding solutions, Driven tooling for machining centers, Tooling for lathes, Vertical lathe tooling, Multispindle drilling and tapping heads, Accessories and tool storage, and Service. The company offers a wide range of tool handlers under its segment, Tool holding solutions.

GDP|GUHDO

GDP|GUHDO operates its business through segments such as Woodworking and Metalworking. The company offers a wide range of tool holders. Some of its key offerings include 8 HSK tool holders, 4 solid carbide bits, 10 drill bits, and others.

Guhring Inc.

Guhring Inc. operates its business through segments such as Products and Services. The company offers a wide range of tool handlers. Some of its key offerings include ER collet, holders for fine machining, HPC clamping chucks, HPC sleeves, HSK adaptors, HSK clamping sets, hydraulic chucks, and others.

Tool Holders Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

V-Flange tool holders

HSK tool holders

Other tool holders

Tool Holders Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

