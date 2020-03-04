Content Moderation Solutions Market to Reach US$ 11.80 Bn by 2027; Synergy of AI and Human Moderation to Unlock Higher Value: Transparency Market Research

Rising volumes of user-generated content in various online platforms, particularly social media, drives the content moderation solutions market

In the face of changing global regulations, next-generation content moderation solutions will increasingly leverage synergy of human moderators and smart automation technologies to strike a balance between user's freedom and community guidelines

ALBANY, New York, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for content moderation services and software in real time has prospered on the back of the need for screening out inappropriate, illegal, and illicit contents posted online. Burgeoning volumes of user-generated contents, notably in e-commerce industry and social media websites, contributed to the ever-increasing need for solutions that help brands comply with community guidelines and regional regulations. A new study of TMR foresees an immense opportunity in the content moderation solutions market is expected to reach valuation of nearly US$ 11.80 bn by 2027 end, clocking a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2027.

"Opportunities in the content moderation solutions market are expected to climb by more than two times during the period 2019 - 2027 globally," note the analysts. They concede that potential rise in online users will continue to spur user-generated content, driving the need for more effective content moderation in real-time. They further opine: Changing nature of contents has propelled the relevance of an assortment of technology-driven content moderation working collaboratively with human moderators.

Key Findings of Content Moderation Solutions Market Study

Of the various key industries, media and entertainment accounted for nearly 33.3% of the global market in 2018. The segment is expected to hold such prominence throughout the forecast period.

accounted for nearly 33.3% of the global market in 2018. The segment is expected to hold such prominence throughout the forecast period. The retail and e-Commerce industry is estimated to contribute one-third of the total revenues by all industries to the global content moderation solutions market.

More than 60% of the end users prefer content moderation services over software in 2018; the trend will remain in force for next few years.

Of all the regions, North America is expected to hold a dominant share in the global content moderation solutions market by 2027-end. In 2019, this regional market estimated valuation was nearly US$ 1.900 bn .

is expected to hold a dominant share in the global content moderation solutions market by 2027-end. In 2019, this regional market estimated valuation was nearly . The Asia Pacific content moderation solutions market is projected to garner CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

Explore 167 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections. Gain business intelligence on Content Moderation Solutions Market (Component: Software (Cloud and On-premise), Services (Professional and Managed Services): Enterprise Size: SME and Large Enterprises: Industry: Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Packaging & Labeling, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Automotive, Government, Telecom, and Others (BFSI, Energy & Utilities) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027

Content Moderation Solutions Market: Key Driving Factors

Several macroeconomic and industry-specific trends drive or boost the evolution of the content moderation solutions market. Some of them are worth noticing:

Rise in internet accessibility, the proposition of anonymous posting, and rapidly increasing penetration of smartphones in developing economies have led to deluge of online contents. The trends have also spurred the generation of images, videos, and comments that do not meet community standards or are outright objectionable to certain groups. Such contents if not removed may severely hamper the online reputation of brands.

According to various estimates, there are more than 100,000 people involved in core moderation businesses for brands at any point in time. However, the deluge of user-generated contents in real-time creates a significant gap, where smart technologies have come into the scene. This will unlock new potential in AI-driven content moderation.

Key Impediments for Content Moderation Solutions Market Players

The understanding of audience sentiments must evolve to correspond with the changing nature of users posting contents online. Hence, a balance is imperative so as to not to stifle voice of any community and yet ensure objectionable contents are removed before surfacing online. Attaining this balance is both a challenge and opportunity for providers of content moderation solutions as well as for regulatory bodies. Marked attrition rates in content moderation solution companies is widening the scope for testing robotic and machine learning technology in content moderation.

Content Moderation Solutions Market: Region-wise Analysis

Of various key geographies, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the dominant share in the global content moderation solutions market, trailed by North America, during the forecast period. A key factor common to rapid expansion of the market is rapid pace of internet penetration. This is more evident in sub-Saharan Africa and parts of Asia, which is expected to keep these regions increasingly lucrative for solution providers.

Further, new regulatory standards will take shape in Singapore, Australia, and the U.K., giving rise to new opportunities for players in the content moderation solutions market. The growth of the Asia Pacific market is increasingly fueled by robust digitization of businesses across the region

Competition Landscape

Several large online media websites, such as Facebook, are keen on exploring new approaches of content moderation in the face of mounting human rights issues and need for protecting freedom of expression. This alone has created a vast revenue stream for technology companies seeking new opportunities in technology-driven content moderation. Top players are stressing on equipping their AI and machine learning to gain contextual understanding of content moderation, in order to deliver more effective solutions to clients.

Deluge of user-generated contents in retail, e-Commerce, media and entertainment, and telecom industries has spurred the demand for content moderation solutions tailored to the specific needs of these industries. Hence, providers are focusing on bolstering employee-centric content moderation solutions.

Prominent players include Cogito Tech LLC., Besedo, Alegion, Microsoft Corporation, and Accenture PLC.

