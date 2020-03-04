ContextVision AB: ContextVision - invitation to company presentation

INVITATION

We are pleased to invite you to a presentation of Contextvision AB and its 4th quarter and full year 2019 figures and give an update on the ongoing projects. The meeting will be held at the offices of Norne Securities AS (Oslo Office), Roald Amundsens gt. 6, Oslo.

Tuesday, March 10th at 11.30

Lunch will be served

We are very encouraged by Context Vision's developments during 2019 and look forward to give an update of the major achievements. Fredrik Palm, CEO, and Ann-Charlotte Linderoth, CFO, will represent the management. You are welcome to ask questions during or after the presentation.

You are most welcome!

Best regards,

Fredrik Palm

CEO, ContextVision AB

Please sign up for participation at the presentation by e-mail:

ann-charlotte.linderoth@contextvision.se



The presentation is free, but we need your registration on March 9th by the latest.

Please visit www.contextvision.com for more information about the company or to subscribe to press releases and financial information.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment