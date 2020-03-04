Heidrick & Struggles Announces Newly Promoted Partners and Principals Globally in Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting

New promotions span wide range of industries and geographies and reinforce the firm's commitment to professional development and leadership advancement from within the firm

CHICAGO, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally, today announced that as part of its annual promotions process, the firm has promoted 23 Partners and 22 Principals in its search and consulting businesses globally; these promotions were effective beginning January 1, 2020.

"Our newly promoted consultants have proven their ability to deliver exceptional client service, drive strong business growth and strengthen the overall culture of our firm," said Krishnan Rajagopalan, President and CEO, Heidrick & Struggles. "They continually serve our clients as their trusted leadership advisors, building long-term relationships and advising them on a multitude of complex talent and human capital issues, while also providing strong leadership to our firm's future leaders."

The promoted consultants are based in 19 cities across 10 countries.

Individuals promoted to Partner in 2020:

Anna Aster, Partner, Financial Services Practice ( New York )

) Rebekah Bill , Partner, Industrial Practice ( Houston )

, Partner, Industrial Practice ( ) Timothy Brooks , Partner, Industrial Practice ( Boston )

, Partner, Industrial Practice ( ) Sam Burman , Partner, Global Technology & Services Practice ( London )

, Partner, Global Technology & Services Practice ( ) Clare Buxton , Partner, Financial Services Practice ( London )

, Partner, Financial Services Practice ( ) Nick Cunningham , Partner, Industrial Practice ( Dubai )

, Partner, Industrial Practice ( ) Tom Cunningham , Partner, Financial Officers Practice ( London )

, Partner, Financial Officers Practice ( ) Alex de Schietere, Partner, Financial Officers Practice ( Paris )

) Priya Dixit Vyas , Partner, Heidrick Consulting ( London )

, Partner, Heidrick Consulting ( ) Jessica Gentile , Partner, Global Technology & Services Practice ( Chicago )

, Partner, Global Technology & Services Practice ( ) Maliha Jilani , Partner, Social Impact Practice ( Dubai )

, Partner, Social Impact Practice ( ) Kelley Lang , Partner, Consumer Markets Practice ( Atlanta )

, Partner, Consumer Markets Practice ( ) Ellen Maag , Partner, Heidrick Consulting ( Washington D.C. )

, Partner, Heidrick Consulting ( ) Holly McLeod , Partner, Heidrick Consulting ( New York )

, Partner, Heidrick Consulting ( ) Roger Muys , Partner, Industrial Practice ( Amsterdam )

, Partner, Industrial Practice ( ) Doug Orr , Partner, Industrial Practice ( Houston )

, Partner, Industrial Practice ( ) Nick Pinner , Partner, Industrial Practice ( Sydney )

, Partner, Industrial Practice ( ) Scott Sette , Partner, Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice ( Houston )

, Partner, Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice ( ) Sara Spiering , Partner, Industrial Practice ( Chicago )

, Partner, Industrial Practice ( ) Walter Swanljung , Partner, Global Technology & Services Practice ( Helsinki )

, Partner, Global Technology & Services Practice ( ) Tom Thackeray , Partner, Private Equity Practice ( London )

, Partner, Private Equity Practice ( ) Sachi Vora , Partner, Consumer Markets ( New York )

, Partner, Consumer Markets ( ) Bernard Wong , Partner, Industrial Practice ( Hong Kong )

Individuals promoted to Principal in 2020:

Edward Ashurst , Principal, Financial Officers Practice ( New York )

, Principal, Financial Officers Practice ( ) Anne-Frédérique Burgaud, Principal, Heidrick Consulting ( Paris )

) EY Choi, Principal, Global Technology & Services Practice ( Seoul )

) Tom Clarke , Principal, Global Technology & Services Practice ( Dubai )

, Principal, Global Technology & Services Practice ( ) Gina Connelly , Principal, Global Technology & Services Practice ( Boston )

, Principal, Global Technology & Services Practice ( ) John DeNavi, Principal, Industrial Practice ( Sydney )

) Rachel Farley , Principal, CEO & Board of Directors Practice ( London )

, Principal, CEO & Board of Directors Practice ( ) Millie Gartland , Principal, Consumer Markets Practice ( Sydney )

, Principal, Consumer Markets Practice ( ) Carlos Gómez-Arnau, Principal, Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice ( Madrid )

) Michael Hirshman , Principal, Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice ( Los Angeles )

, Principal, Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice ( ) Tanja Ivkovic , Principal, Consumer Markets Practice ( Dubai )

, Principal, Consumer Markets Practice ( ) Hugh Marshall , Principal, Global Technology & Services Practice ( San Francisco )

, Principal, Global Technology & Services Practice ( ) Amanda Milsom , Principal, Heidrick Consulting ( London )

, Principal, Heidrick Consulting ( ) Nicole Northwood , Principal, Financial Services Practice ( Toronto )

, Principal, Financial Services Practice ( ) Dominique Robertson , Principal, Industrial Practice ( London )

, Principal, Industrial Practice ( ) Guy Shaul , Principal, Financial Services Practice ( London )

, Principal, Financial Services Practice ( ) Irene Sitbon , Principal, Chief Human Resources Officer Practice ( San Francisco )

, Principal, Chief Human Resources Officer Practice ( ) Edward Sweet , Principal, Global Technology & Services Practice ( San Francisco )

, Principal, Global Technology & Services Practice ( ) Scott Thompson , Principal, Financial Services Practice ( New York )

, Principal, Financial Services Practice ( ) Benton Wilmoth , Principal, Financial Officers Practice ( Minneapolis )

, Principal, Financial Officers Practice ( ) Jaqueline Wrotniak , Principal, Financial Officers Practice ( London )

, Principal, Financial Officers Practice ( ) Elizabeth Zessman , Principal, Financial Services Practice ( New York )

