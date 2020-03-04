The global ophthalmic diagnostic devices market is poised to grow by USD 980 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Analysis Report by Product (OCT, Fundus camera, Perimeters, Biometers, and Other ophthalmic diagnostic devices), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases and ocular defects. In addition, technological advances are anticipated to boost the growth of the ophthalmic diagnostic devices market.

The prevalence of ophthalmic diseases such as cataract, diabetic retinopathy, conjunctivitis, AMD, keratoconus, retinitis pigmentosa, and uveitis are increasing across the world. For instance, nearly four out of every 10 people are likely to develop cataract at some stage in life. In 2017, about 20 million cataract surgeries were conducted across the world and by 2025, this number is expected to reach about 35 million. Moreover, the risk of ophthalmic diseases and ocular defects increases with age. With the growth in the global geriatric population, the demand for ophthalmic diagnosis devices is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

Major Five ophthalmic diagnostic devices market Companies:

Alcon Inc.

Alcon Inc. operates its business through segments such as Surgical and Vision care. LenSx is the key offering of the company. It is a high-definition OCT that delivers high-resolution cross-sectional images.

AMETEK Inc.

AMETEK Inc. operates its business through segments such as Electronic instruments group and Electromechanical group. PT100 Portable Non-Contact Tonometer is the key offering of the company. It is a light-weight hand-held tonometer, equipped with a long-life rechargeable battery.

ARC Laser GmbH

ARC Laser GmbH operates its business through segments such as Ophthalmic systems, Consumables, and Others. PCL5 SHD is the key offering of the company. It is a slit lamp, which is used for the posterior and anterior eye section.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. operates its business through segments such as Bausch Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products. Ocular Allergy Diagnostic System is the key product offered by the company. It is used to diagnose the underlying cause of eye allergies and irritations.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates its business through segments such as Ophthalmic Devices SBU and Microsurgery SBU. CIRRUS HD-OCT and HFA3 are the key products offered by the company.

Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

OCT

Fundus camera

Perimeters

Biometers

Other ophthalmic diagnostic devices

Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

