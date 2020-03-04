Regulatory News:

La Française de l'Énergie (Paris:LFDE) (Euronext: LFDE ISIN: FR0013030152) leader in industrial ecology, announces that the German bank Hauck Aufhäuser has started coverage on La Française de l'Energie with a recommendation to buy along with a target price of 28 euros in their report named "No Canary in this coal mine Creating Value with Gas to Power".

March 25, 2020 Half Year Results

La Française de l'Energie is a Lorraine SME, leader in industrial ecology, specializing in producing the gas present directly in the coal and in the former coal mines of France and Belgium. Thanks to its recognised know-how in geology and engineering combined to its local positioning, La Française de l'Energie supplies gas, green electricity and heat to regional players, replacing imported energy by energy local and cleaner energy. La Française de l'Energie is on a significant growth path and aims to become a major player in the energy sector in Europe. The company is labelled as a young innovative company by Bpifrance.

Hauck Aufhäuser can look back with pride at a history spanning 223 years. The bank was created through the merger of two highly traditional private banks: Georg Hauck Sohn Bankiers, founded in Frankfurt am Main in 1796, and Bankhaus H. Aufhäuser, on the market in Munich since 1870. The two banks merged in 1998. The Management Board of the bank comprises the Chairman, Michael Bentlage, and the Management Board members, Dr. Holger Sepp and Wolfgang Strobel. Hauck Aufhäuser considers itself to be both a highly traditional and, at the same time, a highly modern private bank. From its corporate locations in Frankfurt am Main, Munich, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, and Cologne, the bank focuses on delivering holistic advisory and management services to its private and corporate clients, managing the assets of institutional investors, providing comprehensive fund services for financial and real assets in Germany and Luxembourg, and successful cooperation with independent asset managers. In addition, we offer research, sales and trading activities specializing in small and mid-cap enterprises in German-speaking countries as w ell as tailored services for IPOs and capital increases. The main focus of our business activities is on providing holistic and personal advice as the basis for developing tailored solutions.

