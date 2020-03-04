Grande Prairie, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2020) - Mr. Dean Swanberg announces that, on February 27, 2020 and March 2, 2020, pursuant to a shares for debt agreement, as further described herein, Mr. Swanberg, through D.S.S. Holdings Inc., a private Alberta corporation controlled by Mr. Swanberg, acquired a total of 550,098 Common Shares of Zedcor Energy Inc. (the "Issuer").

In April, 2017, as previously disclosed by each of the Issuer and Mr. Swanberg, the Issuer and Mr. Swanberg entered into a shares for debt agreement whereunder Mr. Swanberg agreed to subscribe for and purchase such number of Common Shares, on a monthly basis, that will result by setting off and exchanging the value of a guarantee fee payable, pursuant to a term loan (in March 2018, amended to correspond to a credit facility), at such time, at a price per share equal to the five-day volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange for the last five trading days of each calendar month immediately preceding such date.

As previously disclosed Mr. Swanberg beneficially owned or exercised control over a total of 12,974,730 Common Shares, representing 24.11% of the outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer as at September 13, 2019.

Mr. Swanberg acquired 632,000 Common Shares personally on the open market between October 1, 2019 and November 26, 2019 at market prices.

Pursuant to the shares for debt agreement, on February 27, 2020 Mr. Swanberg through D.S.S. acquired 363,026 Common Shares at a price of $0.0574 per share and on March 2, 2020 Mr. Swanberg, through D.S.S. acquired 197,072 Common Shares at a price of $0.0529 per share which resulted in Mr. Swanberg beneficially owning or exercising control over a total of 14,595,805 Common Shares, representing 26.63%

Mr. Swanberg acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes and may, in the future, increase or decrease their ownership of securities of the Issuer, directly or indirectly, from time to time depending upon, among other things, the business and prospects of the Issuer and future market conditions.

For further details regarding the acquisition of the Common Shares described above, see the Early Warning Report dated March 4, 2020 available on the Issuer's SEDAR profile.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED IN CONNECTION WITH THIS MATTER, PLEASE CONTACT:

Dean Swanberg

Email: dean@zedcor.ca

Telephone: 780-876-2354

