Getlink SE (Paris:GET)announces the proposed appointment of 2 new independent directors at the general meeting on 30 April 2020. This proposal completes a thorough and robust selection and reflection process on its composition, led by the Nomination Committee and the Board of Directors.

The new directors whose appointment is proposed are

Sharon Flood, British who will bring to the Board of Directors her recognised financial expertise, particularly in the railway sector, as well as her Franco-British culture and her skills and experience as an independent director of international companies

Jean-Marc Janaillac, French, who will bring to the Board of Directors, through his recognized stature as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, a wealth of experience in governance, particularly in the regulated infrastructure sector, as well as in-depth knowledge of international traffic and the economic model of concessions.

The areas of expertise and the diversity of know-how of these two directors will be major assets for the development of Getlink.

The Board will also propose to the General Meeting of April 30, 2020, the staggered renewal of the terms of office of four directors:

Peter Levene, for a term expiring in 2021, at the end of the General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the financial year 2020;

- Jean-Pierre Trotignon and Perrette Rey for a term expiring in 2022, at the end of the general meeting called to approve the financial statements for the financial year 2021;

- Colette Lewiner for a term expiring in 2023, at the end of the General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year ending 2022;

Colette Neuville, Chairwoman of the Remuneration Committee and Lead Director has decided not to seek the renewal of her term of office, which will expire at the end of the General Meeting of 30 April 2020. The same applies to Philippe Vasseur, who having reached the end of his 12-year term of office will retire early. The Board of Directors pays tribute to Colette Neuville and Philippe Vasseur for their sustained and ongoing commitment to the development of Getlink SE and their contribution to the evolution of governance.

Finally, Jacques Gounon, Giancarlo Guenzi, Elisabetta de Bernardi di Valserra, Stéphane Sauvage, Philippe Vanderbec, Corinne Bach, Bertrand Badré, Tim Yeo and Patricia Hewitt will continue to sit on the Board of Directors.

Sharon Flood: A fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants with a university degree in mathematics, and an MBA from INSEAD. Sharon Flood has extensive experience in finance and strategy across a number of companies including Castorama/Kingfisher and John Lewis Department Stores, where she served as finance director. She has also served as a group chief financial operator for Sun European Partners. Her varied career includes 5.5 years as a director of Network Rail, the owner of the UK's Rail Infrastructure, where she chairs the audit and risk, treasury and environmental sustainability committees, and 4 years as president du conseil de surveillance for S T Dupont SA. She is currently chair of audit at both Pets at Home plc, the leading UK pet care company, and Crest Nicholson plc, a UK housebuilder, as well as a trustee of both the Science Museum Group and the University of Cambridge. Sharon will join the Board of Getlink in September after she has completed her second term at Network Rail.

Jean-Marc Janaillac, is a graduate of the École des Hautes Études Commerciales de Paris (HEC) and former student of the École Nationale d'Administration (ENA). After starting his career in the French administration (1980-1997), he was successively Chief Operating Officer of AOM (1997-2000), then Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Maeva (2000-2002). He joined RATP in 2004 as Director General of Development, becoming Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (2004-2010) and then Chairman of the Management Board (2010-2012) of RATP Développement. In 2012, he became Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Transdev (2012-2016), an international group specializing in land transport. Jean-Marc Janaillac was also a Director of Air France from 1989 to 1994 and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Air France-KLM group and Chairman of Air France (2016 -2018). Since 2018, he has been Chairman of Fnege (Fondation Nationale pour l'Enseignement de la Gestion des Entreprises).

The Combined General Meeting will be held on 30 April 2020 at 10 a.m. Maison de la Chimie, 28 bis Rue Saint-Dominique, 75007 Paris. The notice of meeting including the agenda and draft resolutions was published in the BALO of March 4, 2020. The information and documents relating to this meeting referred to in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code will be posted on the company's website at the following address: https://www.getlinkgroup.com.

