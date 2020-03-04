GA-ASI and L3Harris Technologies Successfully Integrate WESCAM MX-20 Onto MQ-9

Team SkyGuardian Adds Advanced ISR Capabilities

SAN DIEGO, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) and L3Harris Technologies completed the successful integration of the WESCAM MX-20 Electro-optical/Infrared (EO/IR) system onto a GA-ASI MQ-9 Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) to provide an advanced targeting solution. A series of test flights began on Feb. 18 to demonstrate the MX-20-equipped MQ-9's ability to locate and track targets at long stand-off ranges.

"The GA-ASI and L3Harris teams have worked closely over the past year to ensure the successful integration of this sophisticated system," said Linden Blue, CEO, GA-ASI. "This is a significant milestone and we look forward to the enduring relationship and growing opportunities with L3Harris WESCAM."

When integrated onto the MQ-9 Predator B series of RPAS, the WESCAM MX-20 EO/IR system will support Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and Precision Guided Munitions (PGM) missions. Field-proven through multiple deployments, the WESCAM MX-20 is equipped with high-sensitivity multi-spectral sensors for day, low-light and nighttime missions. The WESCAM MX-20 operates with outstanding detection and recognition capabilities from ultra-high altitudes.

"L3Harris is proud to partner with GA-ASI to deliver sophisticated technologies for persistent surveillance missions and evolving battlefields," said Jacques Comtois, General Manager, WESCAM, L3Harris. "Being a Team SkyGuardian partner allows us to support our technology's modular growth path with unprecedented levels of innovation and business opportunities globally for leading unmanned aircraft system programs."

GA-ASI is the world's leading designer and manufacturer of RPAS and mission-related systems. Team SkyGuardian combines the best of industry with the world's most advanced Medium-altitude Long-endurance (MALE) RPAS, the MQ-9B SkyGuardian, being developed to fulfill the world's future RPAS requirements.

