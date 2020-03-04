Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle to Release Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results on 6 March 2020

Contact:

Eurocastle to Release Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results on 6 March 2020

Guernsey, 4 March 2020 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that it will release its financial results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2019 on Friday, 6 March 2020 before the market opens.









ABOUT EUROCASTLE

