Mittwoch, 04.03.2020

WKN: A1T985 ISIN: GB00B94QM994 
04.03.20
15:58 Uhr
7,140 Euro
-0,020
-0,28 %
04.03.2020 | 18:05
Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle to Release Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results on 6 March 2020

Contact:
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall
Tel: +44 1481 723450

Eurocastle to Release Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results on 6 March 2020

Guernsey, 4 March 2020 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that it will release its financial results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2019 on Friday, 6 March 2020 before the market opens.



ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited.

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)