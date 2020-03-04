Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the launch of its advanced analytics solutions portfolio for the healthcare and life sciences industry

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200304005328/en/

We can help you drive better clinical outcomes and accelerate the drug discovery process using advanced analytics. Request a FREE proposal to learn how.

Our advanced analytics solutions for the healthcare and life sciences segment includes:

Healthcare Payer and Provider Solutions

Patient Analytics

Clinical Trial Reporting Analytics

Pharmacovigilance Analytics

Drug Pricing Promotion

Sales and Marketing Solutions

Sales Analysis Forecasting

Sales Pipeline Analytics

Multi Touch Attribution

Sampling Optimization

Digital Analytics Solutions

Social Listening

Sentiment Analysis

Digital Footprint Analysis

Drug Price Benchmarking

Leveraging analytics to speed up drug discovery and enhance the quality of service has helped leading businesses to maximize the impact of their efforts. Request a FREE brochure to gain insights on the role of analytics in healthcare and the life sciences segment.

According to Quantzig's healthcare analytics experts, "Analytics in healthcare and the life sciences segments holds immense value when it comes to generating insights from patient data sets."

Gain complete access to our portfolio of advanced healthcare analytics solutions here: https://bit.ly/3arTtqx

With the ongoing need to prevent the outbreak of diseases its crucial for healthcare organizations to act on data-driven insights. For some, this might be an uphill task owing to the inability to store, analyze, and interpret data. To tackle this challenge, our healthcare analytics experts have developed a suite of advanced healthcare data analytics solutions that focus on identifying new revenue-generating opportunities for players in the healthcare and life sciences segment.

Speak to our analytics experts to learn how health data analytics can help you address the challenges facing today's healthcare sector.

Quantzig's advanced healthcare analytics solutions empower organizations to:

Provide new innovative treatments

Optimize the cost of value-based care

Redesign macro and micro-level plans to streamline operations

[FREE Webinar] Join our analytics experts as they demonstrate a roadmap to measure demand transference and analyze the impact of cannibalization on marketing ROI measurement.

Register here: https://bit.ly/38jmhzR

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200304005328/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us