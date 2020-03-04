SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the vendor management best practices that automotive companies must follow

As the automotive industry is going through a period of major upheavals, companies are forced to improve category management, adopt vendor management best practices, and leverage data analytics for their benefit. They require vendors that can evolve and innovate at a rapid pace. This makes it mandatory for companies to adopt better metrics for contract compliance, procurement ROI, process efficiency, and contract life savings to improve the procurement function.

At SpendEdge, we understand that companies require an effective vendor management process to thrive in the competitive marketplace. Therefore, we have compiled a list of vendor management best practices that can help them stay ahead of the curve.

Vendor Management Best Practices for the Automotive Industry

Select your vendors smartly

Vendor management starts with vendor selection. Since companies in the automotive industry spend huge capital on the purchase of automotive parts, it becomes imperative for companies to efficiently allocate order for parts among potential vendors. Better vendor selection, therefore, can be stated as one of the best practices for automotive companies.

Provide insights into current and future needs

Vendors and companies work closely to thrive in the market. It is crucial for both parties to share information on current and future trends with each other. Companies must also keep a check on industry knowledge of vendors in order to optimize their vendor management system and stay updated on what's new in the market. To know about the latest happenings in the automotive industry, get in touch with our experts now!

Comprehensive procedures and policies

Having a solid framework for the governance of vendors is the key to improve the vendor management process. Companies must develop written procedures and policies to ensure that they comply with regulatory requirements. Vendors do not require the same level of due diligence as a risk-based approach creates better efficacy in the process.

https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info

