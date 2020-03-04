The Russian Version of Matrixport Is Already to Make a Heavy Push Into Russian Market

SINGAPORE, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the one-stop digital asset financial service platform, Matrixport, has officially launched its Russian version of the official website and mobile app. Meanwhile, Matrixport hired the first Russian representative to fully explore the Russian digital asset market.

Matrixport was founded in February 2019, and it is invested by Wu Jihan, the Chairman and CEO of Bitmain. It headquartered in Singapore with rich industry resources and leading technical strength. It provides users with safe, professional, compliant and transparent services such as digital asset transaction, loan, custody and payment. It is committed to building a new generation of a one-stop digital financial service platform, to bringing open and inclusive financial opportunities to more people.

Up to now, the digital asset trading service is still one of the most eye-catching businesses of Matrixport, covering B-end users such as project parties and fund institutions, and C-end users such as miners and high net worth people.

It is understood that Matrixport has been online for less than a year, and it has handled over $500 million of cryptocurrency spot transactions, and it provided about $100 million of high-quality loans to users, with the cumulative custody value of digital assets exceeding $500 million.

In terms of digital asset custody, Matrixport uses cactus custodial the trusteeship agency, safe and compliant, holds the TCSP license of Hong Kong trust company, and can provide customers of different scales and business scenarios with rich, flexible and configurable functional modules.

Matrixport is a one-stop digital asset financial service platform based on user needs. With the entry of financial institutions such as exchanges, funds, family offices and dealers, it is believed that the demand for this emerging investment will be increasingly strong. Opening up the Russian market this time is an exploratory attempt of Matrixport business in addition to English and Chinese regions, and also a key step to open up a new situation for Matrixport industry.

Company Name: Matrixport Website: https://www.matrixport.com/