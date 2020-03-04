Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ESGL LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-March-2020 / 18:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.233 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28758997 CODE: ESGL LN ISIN: LU1940199711 ISIN: LU1940199711 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESGL LN Sequence No.: 50546 EQS News ID: 990007 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 04, 2020 12:42 ET (17:42 GMT)