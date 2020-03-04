Honor recognizes an exceptional career in financial services for the fifth straight year

UBS Financial Services Inc. announced David W. Ellis III, private wealth advisor and managing director of UBS Financial Services Inc., has been named a Top In-State Wealth Advisor by Forbes for the fifth year in a row.

With more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, David and his team provide asset management and wealth management services for individuals, families and organizations. The Ellis Group strives to be an advocate for clients by utilizing a collaborative process-driven investment management and financial planning approach. The team currently oversees more than $1.8 billion in client assets.

"I am honored to be named among the leading financial advisors by Forbes, but I would not have received this recognition without the hard work of my entire team," said Ellis. "Successful families, entrepreneurs and executives choose our team to oversee their finances. We are diligent and focused private wealth advisors who care about what matters to our clients and we are grateful Forbes recognized this effort."

This Forbes ranking includes SHOOK research with the basic requirements of seven years as an advisor, a minimum of one year at the current firm (with exceptions of acquisitions, etc.), being nominated by their firm, completing the online survey, obtaining over 50% of their firm's revenue and an acceptable compliance record. In addition, there are several quantitative and qualitative requirements investigated such as client related data, advisors providing a full client experience, in-person meetings with the advisors, community involvement and team dynamics among others.

The ranking algorithm is designed to fairly compare business practices of many advisors. The weighing of the data is done to ensure priorities are given to dynamics such as preferred best practices, business models, recent business activity, etc. Each variable is graded and represents a certain value for each measured component. These data are fed into an algorithm that measures thousands of advisors against each other.

For more information about The Ellis Group, click here.

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS' strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 31% of its employees working in the Americas, 32% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 18% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 67,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

www.ubs.com/team/ellisgroup

UBS 2020. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of approximately 2,200 financial advisors. It was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to measure factors such as: quality of practice, industry experience, compliance record, assets under management (which vary from state to state) and revenue. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER in the U.S.

In providing wealth management services to clients, UBS Financial Services Inc. offers both investment advisory and brokerage services which are separate and distinct and differ in material ways. For information, including the different laws and contracts that govern, visit ubs.com/workingwithus.

UBS Financial Services Inc. is a subsidiary of UBS AG. Member FINRA/SIPC. For designation disclosures visit https://www.ubs.com/us/en/designation-disclosures

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200304005700/en/

Contacts:

Sarah Holsapple

sarah@holsapplecommunications.com

(317) 363-6800

