NRP Stone, Inc.: Market Declines Coronavirus and Hard Assets

DRAPER, UT / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC PINK:NRPI) recently issued a statement on current market declines. While the media reported that coronavirus fears have created instability in the stock market, we hold that the recent selloffs may be healthy. Besides being a well-timed reason to take profits, retraction is necessary and has been needed. A healthy market needs a break, sometimes up to 20% to 30% of its high. The market has had an extraordinary ascent since the day after President Trump's election and has reached new highs with very few needed corrections. Additionally, this rise has fueled unhealthy speculation and unprecedented peaks promoting psychology that the market will continue go up, up, up.

The same may be true with the recent decline of NRPI stock, which closed earlier this week at 50% of its price from one week ago and then experienced a bounce back. These declines are healthy. NRPI recently closed its acquisition of RMGI and with that news, shareholders who purchased the stock years ago, before new management took control, have taken profits. Some of these shareholders have been in this stock for over 10 years. Some that have not been following the company's progress over the past two years have liquidated shares. For those who have been following NRP Stone or who are becoming familiar with the company and its unique products, these declines have created a buying opportunity. It should be noted, top executives of NRP Stone have not liquidated any of their shares.

As a result of the acquisition, NRP Stone is now in possession of an exclusive agreement to distribute Kimberlite white diamonds and gold products worldwide. Details of the acquisition are forthcoming. Hard assets, including gold and diamonds, have traditionally been viewed as a hedge against inflation and a perceived safe-haven for investors to flee for stability when uncertainty rages. NRP views the recent Big Board decline as a benefit to 1) the entire market, especially smaller companies, 2) to those who understand and appreciate hard assets, and 3) to those who take advantage of the declines in anticipation for advances.

The NRP Vision is to introduce innovative and interesting products to the market that provide real solutions to real problems. Its Mission is to provide precious gems and metal products that solve problems and satisfy unrecognized and untapped markets, creating profitability for all interested stakeholders, in order to accomplish its Objectives to:

Find innovative metal and gem products with true value in the marketplace; Test and prove products for different profitable applications; Introduce, educate, and develop markets for the products; and, Create long-term value for customers and for the company.

We continue our commitment to seek to fulfill its Vision, Mission, and Objectives regardless of market ups or downs.

NPR Stone: "all natural gemstones and precious metals… with a technological twist."

NRP Stone is traded on the OTC symbol: NRPI; CUSIP: 62940J200.

Website: https://nrpstone.co. Follow us on Twitter @nrpstone.

