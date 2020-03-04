Robert Beebe: Fundmerica Announces New Rates for Business Loans

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / Fundmerica is excited to announce a new set of rates for their business loans. With these new rates, getting a business loan to help your small business has never been easier to achieve. A business loan is a one-time cash investment to help a company have access to working capital in the short term.

Fundmerica's business loans provide access to up to $1 million up front with rates starting as low as 5.49% per month. Short term loans range from 1-24 months with fixed monthly payments.

The only requirements to qualify for a business loan are that you have a 500+ FICO score, you have been in business for more than 6 months and that you earn a minimum of $100,000 in annual revenue.

Fundmerica's business loan options include a merchant cash advance which has a short approval process and, most importantly, no credit requirements. A merchant cash advance is mostly based on your business's monthly revenue.

"We are extremely happy to be able to provide these new rates to increase the accessibility for small business owners," says Josh LeVias of Fundmerica. "At Fundmerica, we believe that the American Dream is built upon the support of others and we want to ensure that business owners have the opportunity to succeed."

For more information about Fundmerica, or to apply for a business loan, visit: https://www.fundmerica-loans.com/. An application takes only 15 minutes and you will get a response within 24 hours.

About Fundmerica:

Fundmerica is proud to help small business owners have their chance to live the American Dream. Through their customized business loans and lines of credit, Fundmerica helps companies get themselves off the ground or if they need a short-term cash influx. Fundmerica is committed to creating personalized financial solutions that are tailored to best suit your businesses' goals.

CONTACT:

Josh LeVias

Phone: (888) 490-3126

Email: info@fundmerica-loans.com

SOURCE: Robert Beebe

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/579077/Fundmerica-Announces-New-Rates-for-Business-Loans