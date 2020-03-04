Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 914993 ISIN: LU0088087324 Ticker-Symbol: SES 
Tradegate
04.03.20
19:11 Uhr
7,722 Euro
+0,228
+3,04 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
SES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,660
7,750
21:31
7,704
7,750
21:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SES
SES SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SES SA7,722+3,04 %