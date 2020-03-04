B&H Photo Video: New Release: Acer's ConceptD 9 Handles Demanding Projects and Features an Ezel Aero Hinge

Acer releases a powerful 2-in-1 laptop with a flexible hinge for multi-mode usage.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / B&H is excited to announce Acer's 17.3" ConceptD 9 Multi-Touch 2-in-1 Laptop. Acer is no stranger to releasing powerful systems, and the ConceptD 9 is built to handle demanding projects, such as 3D modeling, while also cutting down on render times. However, what makes this system unique is the inclusion of an Ezel Aero Hinge, which offers unique flexibility to create and collaborate. It provides four different usage modes, including display, notebook, stand, and the unique Ezel mode, each of which allows users to adjust the display to best fit their needs, whether it be typing, drawing, watching video, and more using the UHD 4K IPS display that covers 100% of the Adobe RGB gamut. As this system is geared toward creative professionals, a stylus is included.

Acer 17.3" ConceptD 9 Multi-Touch 2-in-1 Laptop https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1531496-REG/acer_nx_c4laa_001_concept_d_9_i9_9980hk.html

2.4 GHz Intel Core i9-9980HK Eight-Core

32GB DDR4 | 1TB SSD

17.3" 3840 x 2160 4K IPS Display

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 (8GB GDDR6)

USB Type-A & Type-C | HDMI | TB3 | DP

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | 2.5 GbE | BT 5.0

Windows 10 Home (64-Bit)

Specs-wise, the Acer ConceptD 9 is backed by a 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9-9980HK Eight-Core processor, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card, a 1TB M.2 SSD, 40 Gb/s Thunderbolt 3, 5 Gb/s USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, and 5 Gb/s USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A connectivity. Rounding out Acer's ConceptD 9 is Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet for wireless and wired network connectivity plus Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless peripheral connectivity.

Conceptualize your work, whether it be rendering large 3D models, editing and exporting 6K video, or performing real-time ray tracing with the power of the Acer ConceptD 9.

Learn more: Acer 17.3 -inch ConceptD-9 multi-touch-2-in-1 Laptop https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/computers/news/conceptualize-your-creative-content-with-the-acer-conceptd-9

