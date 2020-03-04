Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced Kathleen M. Hutchinson as the new Deputy Director in the agency's Office of International Affairs (OIA), which advises the Commission on international regulatory policy as well as cross-border enforcement and supervisory matters, provides technical assistance to foreign counterparts, and coordinates the SEC's engagement with authorities outside the United States.

As Deputy Director, Ms. Hutchinson will oversee many of OIA's strategic initiatives as well as advise on policy, enforcement and supervisory cooperation, and technical assistance matters.

Most recently, Ms. Hutchinson served as an Assistant Director in OIA's Regulatory Policy group. She joined the SEC in 2003, serving as a Senior Special Counsel in OIA focusing on international regulatory policy and supervisory cooperation issues, and as a Senior Counsel working on international enforcement, regulatory policy, supervisory cooperation, and technical assistance matters. Ms. Hutchinson also was a Senior Counsel in the SEC's Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations.

"Kathleen is an effective and committed manager who has made invaluable contributions by taking on a wide portfolio of highly important and complex international initiatives," said Raquel Fox, Director of the SEC's Office of International Affairs.

Ms. Hutchinson said, "I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to serve as OIA's Deputy Director. I look forward to continuing to work with the talented and dedicated staff in OIA and across the agency and with our foreign counterparts."

Ms. Hutchinson completed her postgraduate studies at American University, earning a J.D. from the Washington College of Law and an M.A. in International Affairs from the School of International Service. She holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Binghamton University. Ms. Hutchinson began her legal career in private practice in New York City and Washington, D.C.