Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2020) - Wildsky Resources Inc. (TSXV: WSK) (the "Company") announces that, effective March 4, 2020, listing of the Company's common shares will be transferred to NEX, and the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX. The Company's trading symbol shall also change from WSK to WSK.H.

Further to its news release dated December 5, 2019, the Company continues to pursue the acquisition of three Niobium-Tantalum exploration licenses and seven gold and lead-zinc exploration licenses located in Nigeria. The Company is currently preparing a National Instrument 43-101 report concerning the three Niobium-Tantalum licenses. Due to concerns regarding the spread of Covid-19 virus, the Company anticipates that completion of this technical report may be delayed due to the Company postponing visiting the site.

The Company will continue to update the general public regarding the status of this technical report and the acquisition of the licenses.

About Wildsky Resources Inc.

Wildsky Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration and development company with an office located in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's goal is to create value for its shareholders through continuously looking for new properties to acquire globally through its international connections and talent resources.

For more information on Wildsky Resources, please contact the Company at (778) 889-4966, or visit the Company's website at www.wildskyresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"signed by Wenhong Jin"

Wenhong Jin

President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in Wildsky Resources' periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "appear", "should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Although Wildsky Resources has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Wildsky Resources disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53143