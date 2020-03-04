Turkcell and Huawei Complete the World's Leading 800G Trial on the Live Carrier Network

ISTANBUL, TURKEY / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / Turkcell announced that it has completed the World's leading 800G WDM trial with Huawei out of China on a live Mobile Carrier network. This gives Turkcell a competitive edge in high speed transmission while also driving the evolution of this technology in 5G era.

Turkcell is Turkey's integrated telecom operator, providing high-quality fixed and mobile communication services for more than 35.7 million subscribers in Turkey. Turkcell's network traffic has been increasing by 35% year on year, and with the emergence of 5G, cloud computing, and Big Data, service traffic will triple in the next five years. In order to be ready for 5G, the construction of fiber infrastructures and evolution of equipment and technology must make strides to cope with the challenges of digital floods.

Turkcell has cooperated with Huawei to innovate ultra-high-speed transmission technologies and as a result successfully implemented 800G high-speed transmission between two data centers in Istanbul. This trial leverages Huawei's latest ultra-high-speed service processing boards which supports the programmable and flexible adjustment of multiple modulation formats ranging from 200G to 800G. By using the industry's unique second-generational channel-matched shaping (CMS) technology, the latest Faster than Nyquist (FTN) algorithm system and AI neuron function module, the system can monitor complex link environments on live networks in real time to quickly and automatically learn and optimize network transmission performance. This ensures optimal spectral efficiency and transmission performance while achieving the single-fiber capacity of 48 Tbit/s. The trial also confirmed the 400G ultra-long-haul transmission capacity of the live network, which can implement 1040 km of unregenerated transmission from Istanbul to Ankara.

Mr. Gediz Sezgin, CTO of Turkcell, said that, "We continue our infrastructure investments to strengthen our existing technology and prepare our networks for 5G for superior user experience. In 5G-era, virtual reality applications, autonomous driving, and smart cities will be mainstays in the digital area. These technologies will pave the way for generating large revenues and transform our lives at large. High-speed data-needs will be at their highest, and next- generation technologies such as remote surgery and robots will offer solutions to a wide variety of problems. We have been able to respond easily to rapidly increasing capacity needs through the 800G and 400G long-haul channels that we have deployed in our network. Turkcell will continue to lead the industry on new technologies in the future".

Simon Lu, President of Huawei's Transmission Network Domain, said: "We are happy to work with Turkcell and complete the 800G WDM trial on the live network, which cements Huawei's leadership in the ultra-high-speed optical transmission field. Huawei will continue to maintain its strategic investment and innovation in high-speed optical transmission and provide high-quality, reliable, and evolvable solutions for customers around the globe."

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains - telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services - we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees by the end of 2018, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

CONTACT:

Raymond Chou

raymond.chou@wmglobal.com

SOURCE: Huawei

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578672/Turkcell-and-Huawei-Complete-the-Worlds-Leading-800G-Trial-on-the-Live-Carrier-Network