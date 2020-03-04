Barry Manilow and Darryl Payne Settle Copyright Dispute

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / A lawsuit over famed singer-songwriter Barry Manilow's use of video from The Judy Garland Show during concerts in 2015 and 2016 has been amicably resolved.? In 2018, Darryl Payne, a well-known music producer, claiming to own the copyrights to The Judy Garland Show video, sued Manilow and others, alleging copyright infringement.? The suit also named the Judy Garland Heirs' Trust, Liza Minnelli, and Lorna Luft for attempting to terminate Payne's copyrights in the videos.

Last week, the parties settled that lawsuit, with neither side of the dispute admitting any wrongdoing. Certain specific terms of the settlement are confidential, but all parties report that the matter has been settled to their mutual satisfaction.

As part of the settlement, the Judy Garland Heirs Trust has disclaimed any ownership or copyright interest in The Judy Garland Show as otherwise previously claimed by the Trust as a result of the filing of its Notices of Termination. At Manilow's request, Payne has agreed to grant Manilow a license to use a clip from the Show in which Judy Garland sings "Zing Goes the Strings of My Heart" for use in his concert performances.

Payne and Manilow expressed mutual admiration for the successes and experiences of the other in the entertainment area, along with goodwill and best wishes in future endeavors.

Future inquiries concerning licensing video footage from The Judy Garland Show should be directed to Darryl Payne Films, phone: (630) 777-7173, or by email: DarrylPayne@Live.com.?

