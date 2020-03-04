Boden, Sweden--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2020) - Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (CSE: SIX) (OTCQB: HYHDF) ("Hydro66" or the "Company"), the ultra-low emissions cloud infrastructure provider, is delighted to announce a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) cloud computing customer, offering services from their award-winning Boden data center. Puzl, an Estonia-based AI company brings a new technical and economic proposition to the AI community - container as a service cloud computing at a market beating price.

Nik Paushkin, founder and CEO of Puzl said "It's increasingly obvious that all industries must take advantage of AI and ML (Machine Learning) or fall behind more nimble competitors. However, there are significant barriers for all except the most expert developers to do so. Puzl are democratising and simplifying the user experience with 'GPU as code', bringing a new price point and container-based functionality to the general developer community."

Estonia is rapidly emerging as the AI centre of Europe with strategic government support and funding for numerous public and private sector initiatives. These include prediction modelling for road traffic, job seekers, healthcare needs and many more.

David Rowe Hydro66 CEO said "Our Enterprise-grade facility in the north of Sweden is an ideal location for High Performance Computing activities with our combination of industry leading ultra-low carbon emissions and attractive pricing models. Puzl are a highly innovative AI infrastructure company that we believe are set to grow rapidly with their containerised software driven platform and an ideal fit for our hugely scalable facility in Boden."

About Puzl

Puzl is a new-generation Container as a Service platform, resulting from their vision on cloud computing. Puzl empowers a true cloud usage "pay only for running containers" model, without any VM layer or cluster administration, but with access to scale GPU clusters via Kubernetes API. With a few clicks in a simple GUI, developers can train and deploy AI and ML models using many popular frameworks such as TensorFlow, Pytorch or Keras.

To learn more about Puzl, please visit https://puzl.ee/ or email contact@puzl.ee.

About Hydro66

Hydro66 owns and operates an award-winning colocation data center in Sweden specializing in High Performance Computing ("HPC") hosting. The Company hosts third party IT infrastructure, utilizing 100% green power, at amongst the EU's lowest power prices and within an ISO27001 accredited facility.

Hydro66 is uniquely positioned to capitalize on opportunities in blockchain infrastructure as well as the traditional Enterprise colocation data center market. The Company provides truly green power at a leading price, purpose-built space and cooling, telecoms, IT support services and 24/7 physical security in their facility in Boden, Sweden. www.hydro66.com

Forward-Looking Information

