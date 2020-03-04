Leading HR Tech Solutions Provider Taking Necessary Precautions Against Coronavirus for March 23 Event

The fourth edition of the FuelX Career Experience Conference is being held in London later this month on March 23. FuelX by Fuel50, the award-winning career experience platform, is an intimate, small-scale event celebrating best-in-class career experiences and employee journeys at leading organizations around the world. Watch and listen to industry-leading analyst, Josh Bersin, as he delivers the current state of HR and "world of work" alongside those working to create truly agile workforces in their organization the agenda features Allied Irish Bank (AIB), Travelodge, Blue Prism, Symphony RetailAI, Ericsson and Josh Bersin.

Fuel50 is aware of the potential impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and is taking all necessary precautions and measures to protect attendees at its signature event, FuelX. A representative of Fuel50 stated, "We have minimized the international factor to only one overseas speaker Josh Bersin, whom we are in regular contact with," whilst also disclosing that the attendees are local, coming entirely from the United Kingdom with three people from New Zealand via Los Angeles, one of the least affected countries to date, and one from Sweden, also similarly unaffected.

Fuel50 will be sending out communications to all those attending, ensuring that a 'anti-handshake' environment is encouraged and, should anyone not feel they are at full health, to then stay home and self-isolate as recommended by local health authorities.

"FuelX will be livestreamed on our website for all those who have registered," said Fuel50's CEO and Founder Anne Fulton. "We will be doing everything possible to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our guests and speakers, and will be monitoring the coronavirus status in the United Kingdom and surrounding areas should we feel it necessary to change plans."

Hand sanitizer, tissues and other hygiene support will be supplied at the event. To all those planning to attend, please monitor any official event communications by email, social media or Fuel50's official website.

