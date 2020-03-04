Anzeige
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company to Present at the Spring Investor Summit on March 25th in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD), a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions., will be presenting at this year's Spring Investor Summit on March 25th in New York City. The company will be represented by Terry Peterson, EVP & CFO and Johan Nystedt, SVP, Finance.

The Spring Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring over 500 registered executives and investors.

About R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With more than 50,000 clients and 36,400 employees across 29 countries, RRD offers the industry's most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies-from Main Street to Wall Street-optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To register as a presenting company: please contact Cassandra Miller (cassandra@microcapconf.com)

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.microcapconf.com

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com

Or, contact Cassandra Miller at cassandra@microcapconf.com

SOURCE: R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/579110/RR-Donnelley-Sons-Company-to-Present-at-the-Spring-Investor-Summit-on-March-25th-in-New-York-City

