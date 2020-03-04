NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / The ExOne Company (Nasdaq:XONE), a global provider of three-dimensional ("3D") printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers will be presenting at this year's Spring Investor Summit on March 25th-26th in New York City.

The Spring Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 100 companies and over 500 institutional and retail investors.

About the Exone Company

ExOne is a global provider of 3D printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers. ExOne's business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its installed base of 3D printing machines.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To register as a presenting company: please contact Cassandra Miller (cassandra@microcapconf.com)

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.microcapconf.com

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com

Or, contact Cassandra Miller at cassandra@microcapconf.com

SOURCE: The ExOne Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/579111/The-ExOne-Company-to-Present-at-the-Spring-Investor-Summit-on-March-25th-26th-in-New-York-City