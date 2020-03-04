Lincoln Educational Services Corporation to Present at the Spring Investor Summit on March 25th-26th in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC), a leading career education company solving America's Skills Gap, will be presenting at this year's Spring Investor Summit on March 25th in New York City.

The Spring Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring over 500 registered executives and investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

A leading provider of hands-on, post secondary career education solving America's Skills Gap by serving three key sectors - transportation, skilled trades and healthcare. After restructuring our operations, Lincoln has achieved 9 consecutive quarters of growth and is now a profitable business with strong growth opportunities which will accelerate our profitability. We currently trade at a discount to our peers and we believe are undervalued.

