SciBite Announces New Advisory Board Member

CAMBRIDGE, England, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBite today formally announced that Philippe Fauchet, OBE, has become the latest addition to its advisory board. Joining Alexander Karle and Diane Harbison, who initially formed the SciBite advisory board back in April 2019.

"We are pleased to formally welcome Philippe to our advisory board," said CEO & President Rob Greenwood. "With vast corporate experience within the pharmaceutical space, SciBite will hugely benefit from his strong global senior leadership perspective."

Philippe has spent 35 years in the pharmaceutical industry, 20 of which he has spent in Japan, most of them as a General Manager of Sanofi-Aventis and then of GlaxoSmithKline groups in Japan. He was Head of Sanofi-Aventis Corporate Business Development before joining GlaxoSmithKline. Philippe is now providing consulting services to various companies within Japan. He is also a venture partner of an international venture capital firm and sits on the board of Japanese biotech start-ups.

"SciBite has organically built a market-leading position in text analytics and clean data intelligence, it's an exciting time for the company as they near reaching the stage where they can see a case for raising investment," said Philippe Fauchet. "I look forward to bringing my corporate expertise to the board and being part of the continual rapid growth of SciBite."

Philippe joins existing board members Alexander Karle and Diane Harbison. Alexander brings in-depth experience from the corporate business world. Having recently become CEO of social housing software provider Mobysoft Ltd, he was previously CEO of life sciences market intelligence provider Evaluate Ltd. Diane brings a wealth of scientific knowledge, she has a PhD in Molecular Biology and spent 10 years of her career at pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. Diane is currently CEO of start-up Decipher Analytics Ltd.

"We are very fortunate to have such a high level of experience within our advisory board, ready to help strengthen our strategic positioning as we continue to support the delivery of our customer's data strategies with our innovative technology," said Rob Greenwood. "We are very excited to continue our growth journey and for the future direction of SciBite."

About SciBite

SciBite is an award-winning semantic software company offering an ontology-led approach to transforming unstructured content into machine-readable clean data. Supporting the top 20 pharma with use cases across life sciences, SciBite is headquartered in the UK with additional sites in the US and Japan. Find out more at www.scibite.com.

