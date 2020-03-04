Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2020) - Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (TSXV: DFS) (FSE: 7CR) ("Global" or the "Company") would like to provide an update in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition of Playgon Interactive Inc. (the "Transaction") as announced in the Company's news release dated December 2, 2019 and the Company's financing of up to 33,333,334 subscription receipts (each, a "Subscription Receipt") at a price of $0.15 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $5,000,000 (the "Financing") as announced in the Company's news release dated January 15, 2020.

Due to market conditions and approval delays, the closing of the Financing and Transaction has been extended to on or before March 31, 2020.

About Playgon Interactive Inc.

Playgon is a technology company devoted to leading the innovation curve in Live Dealer Casino gaming, featuring an unrivaled mobile platform. With its 12,000 sq. ft state of the art broadcasting studio streaming live from Las Vegas, the gaming capital of the world, Playgon is providing the ultimate in interactive entertainment with first-to-market products and mobile-first strategies that are years ahead of the competition. It's cutting-edge technology and operational best practices make Playgon the best possible partner for online casinos looking to the future. Playgon's Live Dealer Casino games cover the classic and most played casino favourites, from Roulette and Blackjack to Baccarat and Casino Hold'em with new in game features and functionality to boost online casino revenues, such as bonus features, side bets, tournament functionality and other promotional tools.

For further information, please visit Playgon's website at www.playgon.com.

About Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc.

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (TSXV: DFS) (FSE: 7CR) is providing a multi-tenant gateway that allows operators to offer their customers a world class Daily Fantasy Sports software solution. The platform allows for seamless integration at the operator level without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. Joining the Company's network allows operators to capitalize on a mature infrastructure, with shared liquidity that was built specifically for regulated market environments. As a true B2B global network, the Company offers a SaaS product that is an ideal turn-key solution for sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies to participate in the daily fantasy sports industry.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.gdfsi.com.

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc.

Per: "Darcy Krogh"

Darcy Krogh, President and CEO

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "it is expected", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not restricted to, statements regarding the completion of the Transaction and the Financing, receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals required for completion the Transaction and receipt of regulatory approvals required for completion of the Financing.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include that the Transaction does not complete, the Company fails to satisfy the escrow release conditions prior to the release deadline in connection with the Financing and the Company does not receive regulatory acceptance to the Financing. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

